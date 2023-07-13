Man killed near the White House on his first trip to D.C.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Steps away from the White House complex midday on Wednesday, a man in town from Philadelphia was crossing the street with his granddaughter. The crosswalk was only 59 feet, a tiny fraction of the roughly 6,926 miles he had traveled decades ago to move his family from China to the United States.

But before Bing Wong and his 13-year-old granddaughter could make it to the sidewalk, a driver fleeing a traffic stop by a uniformed Secret Service officer crashed into them.

His granddaughter survived, but in the hospital later that day, Wong died of his injuries. He was 75 years old.

“I still can’t accept something would happen to my father,” said his daughter, 51-year-old Christine Wong.

The crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. at 17th Street and Constitution Avenue in Northwest, soon after an officer tried to stop a blue 2006 Honda Accord with an expired registration. Lt. Paul Mayhair, a spokesman for the Secret Service’s uniformed division, said the driver appeared to stop but then sped off, went through a red light and struck the people in a crosswalk less than a block away.

Advertisement

The driver fled after crashing into Wong. By Thursday evening, police were still searching for the Honda, which at the time of the crash, had accumulated about $720 in fines from speeding tickets.

Wong was killed 34 years after he and his family left China for the Philadelphia area, determined to join relatives who had moved there years earlier.

Christine Wong remembered a day soon after they arrived in the United States when her dad brought her, her sister and cousin to an amusement park. They spent hours giggling and marveling at the towering rides.

“He just wanted to make us happy,” Christine Wong said.

Settled in Philadelphia, Wong spent years working as a chef, where his daughter said he was known for his skill cooking traditional Chinese food. On his days off, which were normally Mondays, Christine Wong said her family would take trips to Chinatown and splurge on dim sum.

Advertisement

On school days, Christine Wong said her dad used to sneak into her room and tickle her feet — an effective morning alarm.

“It’s something so simple,” she said. “But it’s so sweet.”

Wong lost his wife 16 years ago and talked often to his daughter about how much he missed her. But Christine Wong said her dad “found a second life” a few years ago at a senior center. He had a whole new group of friends.

Christine Wong last saw her dad on Father’s Day, when their extended family got together for a buffet of Wong’s favorite food: shrimp, crab and other assortments of fish. The father and daughter were supposed to have dinner this weekend, after Wong went to visit his other daughter and granddaughter in Wilmington, Del.

On Wednesday, Wong, his daughter and granddaughter decided to drive down to D.C. for lunch and a tour of the monuments. It was Wong’s first trip to the nation’s capital.

Alice Crites and Peter Hermann contributed to this report.

Gift this article Gift Article