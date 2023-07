Police are investigating a shooting that has shut down the area around Annapolis and Bladensburg roads.

A Bladensburg Police Department spokesperson said the shooting happened in the 4300 block of Bladensburg Road.

Police did not immediately have any additional information. Authorities are expected to provide an update at 3 p.m.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Road is closed at Annapolis Rd/Bladensburg Rd in @BladensburgMD for a shooting investigation. Please use an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/5EnRbOThV9 — Bladensburg PD (@BladensburgPD) July 14, 2023