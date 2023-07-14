Interim DCHA leader says he is ‘not a seat-warmer’, pledges action

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The D.C. Housing Authority named an interim director this week, as it awaits word from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development on efforts to cure deficiencies identified in a scathing federal report last year, and as the Housing Authority’s current director, Brenda Donald, exits two months shy of completing her two-year contract.

Dorian Jenkins, a consultant for the authority who is scheduled to begin as interim director on Aug. 1, vowed during the agency’s monthly board meeting on Wednesday that he is not a “warm-the-seat type of guy.”

“We're going to make things happen,” Jenkins said. “We're going to work hard every day while I'm in this interim position until a permanent person takes over. That is my promise to you.”

Jenkins is on a team from Nan McKay and Associates brought in by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who appoints the Housing Authority’s board members, to help it respond to the damning HUD report issued in September, which faulted agency leadership for failing to provide “decent, safe, and sanitary” housing for residents in violation of federal requirements.

Advertisement

He inherits an agency still grappling with foundational challenges, working to regain the trust of residents and stretched thin after nearly a year spent racing against deadlines to comply with federal requirements. Jenkins’s resume includes executive roles at housing authorities in Memphis and Los Angeles. He will receive an annual salary of $275,000, the same received by Donald, who also got a $41,250 bonus in January.

Members of the commission — a temporary reform board designed by Bowser and the D.C. Council to stabilize the authority — took turns praising Donald on Wednesday, though she was not there.

“She came in and didn’t, you know, shrug her shoulders at what was before her and worked her way through what she could until she decided she didn’t want to do that anymore,” commissioner Katrina D. Jones said. “But while she was here, you can see by some of the results that we’re seeing that she had every effort in making sure that she left the Housing Authority in a better place than what it was when she came.”

Advertisement

Donald explained in an email that she took the day off and has been working remotely, “participating in meetings, responding to emails and constituent calls, finalizing reports, and other transition activities,” ahead of her July 31 departure.

Board chairman Raymond Skinner said at the meeting that a permanent replacement will likely be named later this year. The executive search firm Gans, Gans and Associates has received about 55 applications and recommended about a dozen of them for board consideration, Skinner said. He did not immediately return an interview request Friday morning about what sort of leader he is looking for to transform the authority.

The catalogue of federal findings issued in September included deficiencies in how the agency pays rents for voucher holders; its failure to address maintenance work orders in a timely manner; and failures to properly train staff.

HUD officials said the Housing Authority was at risk of defaulting on its agreement with the federal government and would face escalating actions should it fail to correct deficiencies by the end of March. Later, HUD extended the deadline to the end of May.

Advertisement

Donald said at last month’s board meeting that out of 103 HUD findings, observations and recommendations, the Housing Authority had satisfied the federal agency that it has remediated 46. She said the Housing Authority believed it had completed another 51 items but was waiting to hear whether HUD agrees. Another three were “In Progress,” her presentation said, and three “Will Not Be Completed.”

The Housing Authority’s chief operating officer, Rachel Joseph, said in an email Thursday that HUD is still reviewing the agency’s response.

A HUD spokesperson, Shantae Goodloe, did not respond to a request for comment Thursday, but she said via email in May that HUD was “working collaboratively” with the Housing Authority to address the review.

Donald, who took charge of the deeply dysfunctional agency in 2021 with the mandate to turn it around, has said her accomplishments include closing on the sale of the agency’s headquarters to make way for housing and retail in the NoMa neighborhood, improving its financial condition, and accelerating inspections and maintenance of its properties.

Advertisement

She also has pledged major changes to how the housing agency manages its public housing and voucher waiting lists, which have been frozen since 2013. After completing outreach to those on the list and purging those who can’t be reached, Donald has said the DCHA intends to reopen it this summer.

Donald named addressing DCHA’s occupancy rate as her top priority early last year and pledged to raise it 10 percentage points by October. Instead, it fell from 79 to 73 percent, where it has hovered ever since. Donald said last month that efforts to streamline the processes for turning over units when people move out and matching them to new tenants are paying off, and that within a year “we’ll be looking at more like 90 percent.”

HUD’s report also flagged issues with how the Housing Authority responds to maintenance work orders, including that staff said they did not respond to emergency work orders — which include issues such as blocked sewer lines and failed heating systems — at night due to safety concerns.

Advertisement

Housing Authority officials said at Wednesday’s meeting that only 42.6 percent of emergency work orders were closed within 24 hours last month. A HUD assessment system assigns a grade of “F” to housing authorities that handle fewer than 95 percent within 24 hours. But the Housing Authority is not required to undergo the assessment because of its status as a participant of the “Moving to Work” program, a vestige of a time two decades ago when the agency was high performing — after a D.C. Superior Court judge had removed it for several years from the city government’s control and turned it over to a receiver.

In an email, Joseph said the emergency-work-order figure presented to the board Wednesday suggests a lower percentage of within-24-hour closures than are actually occurring, because some work orders that contain a mix of emergency and more routine matters are not immediately closed, even when the emergency portions have been addressed.

“However, we recognize that we are not meeting our internal standard and are still working to improve performance,” Joseph said.

Advertisement

Slow response to work orders was one of the factors cited by the Housing Authority’s Citywide Resident Advisory Board as it gave the agency an “F” in transparency and accountability in a recent report.

“The residents exist in perilous and often deplorable conditions,” Rosa Burbridge, president of the advisory board and a Housing Authority commissioner, said during the agency’s board meeting last month.

Gift this article Gift Article