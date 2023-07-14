D.C. woman charged with DUI, injuring two pedestrians, released from jail

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

A D.C. Superior Court judge ordered a Southeast D.C. woman released from jail until trial after she was charged and accused of slamming her car into a 5-year-old girl and another pedestrian last weekend. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight At a hearing this week, federal prosecutors said the blood alcohol concentration for Thaniyyah Veney, also known as Thamyyah Veney, was 0.14, about twice the legal limit during the crash. They alleged the Ford sedan she was driving ran a stop sign at the intersection of Fouth and Savannah streets in Southeast Washington just after 1 p.m. Saturday. She struck a parked vehicle, hopped a curb and struck an adult male and his 5-year-old daughter who were waiting at a bus stop, prosecutors said. D.C. police say Veney’s vehicle came to a rest on the front steps of a home. Authorities said the little girl was trapped under the vehicle.

Veney, 32, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, assault with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene after a collision.

Advertisement

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald Chester said in court on Thursday the girl remained hospitalized with multiple injuries including a dislocated hip, dislocated femur and brain injuries. “It’s unclear what this young girl’s prolong prognosis will be,” Chester said. He added that the girl’s father also sustained “significant” injury to his leg. “The nature and circumstances of this event are horrific,” he said.

Chester objected to Veney’s release arguing that Veney got out of the vehicle and fled following the accident. Veney’s attorney said his client did not leave the scene but instead walked to a nearby roadway and sat “in distress.”

The prosecutor also argued the incident was not the first for Veney involving alcohol or assaultive behavior. Although she had no prior convictions, Chester said she was arrested for simple assault and was arrested for having an open container of alcohol as a passenger in a vehicle. Veney was arrested and charged with assault in March after she was accused of striking another individual in the face in front of a police officer. Veney’s attorney said prosecutors dismissed that case.

Magistrate Judge Lloyd Nolan noted Veney’s prior arrests “might be due to similar behavior” and ordered her to undergo drug and alcohol assessments while confined to her home with her father. Nolan also ordered Veney not to drive any vehicles and to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Veney’s next hearing is scheduled for July 28.

Gift this article Gift Article