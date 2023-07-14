Family of man fatally shot by police at the Wharf sues D.C.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The family of Lazarus David Wilson, who was fatally shot last summer by an off-duty D.C. police commander, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit this week against the D.C. government, alleging the officer did not identify himself as law enforcement or attempt to de-escalate the situation before firing his gun.

The wrongful death suit, filed in U.S. District Court in D.C. on Tuesday, says Cmdr. Jason Bagshaw used excessive force when he fatally shot Wilson, 23, of Dumfries, Va., at the Wharf last July. Federal prosecutors announced earlier this year they would not file charges against Bagshaw, saying they “found insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Cmdr. Bagshaw used excessive force under the circumstances.”

Andrew O. Clarke, the attorney representing Wilson’s family, said that because this is a civil rights suit, a jury would only need to find “clear and convincing evidence” that Bagshaw used excessive force, compared to the higher standard of “beyond a reasonable doubt” that prosecutors evaluated.

Advertisement

“We believe based on the witnesses that we talked to, based on the evidence that we reviewed, that we have clear and convincing evidence that there was excessive force used that day,” Clarke said.

A D.C. police spokeswoman did not make D.C. Police Interim Chief Ashan Benedict or Bagshaw available for an interview, saying that the department does not comment on pending litigation. Representatives for the D.C. attorney general office and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser also declined to comment. Bagshaw did not immediately respond to a message sent to his D.C. police email address.

Bagshaw is notorious among local activists for his conduct as a then-lieutenant leading the on-the-ground response to months of demonstrations that followed the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd in 2020. In the aftermath of Wilson’s shooting, racial justice protesters resurrected video snippets of him interacting with demonstrators, including uses of physical force, and passed them around online.

Clarke, the attorney representing Wilson’s family, said the family wants accountability from Bagshaw for fatally shooting Wilson and from the D.C. police, which he said has continued to employ Bagshaw despite his “long history of excessive force.” This Sunday will be the one-year anniversary of Wilson’s death. Clarke said he hopes the suit spurs D.C. police to “reevaluate whether or not they should keep commander Bagshaw on as an officer.” The suit seeks $25 million in damages.

“We see police killing people and being able to go back to work … it’s something that’s been happening for centuries and usually the victims are Black youth,” Clarke said. “Too many times we’ve seen these police killings go unnoticed, unaccounted for and it’s time to stand up.”

Bagshaw was off-duty and inside a restaurant in the 800 block of Wharf Street SW with his wife, a D.C. police investigator, on July 16, 2022 after 9 p.m., when prosecutors said there was a commotion outside. Security camera footage released after the incident showed Bagshaw running toward the disturbance in civilian clothes.

Advertisement

Once there, police said Bagshaw saw Wilson pointing a gun at another person. Police said Wilson was holding a .45-caliber Glock handgun loaded with a dozen bullets.

According to prosecutors, Bagshaw pointed his Glock 17 service pistol at Wilson and yelled “MPD, drop the gun!” When Wilson did not, prosecutors said Bagshaw fired once, striking Wilson in the face. Bagshaw was not wearing a body camera because he was off-duty.

In the aftermath of the shooting, former D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III praised Bagshaw for intervening after he fatally shot Wilson, saying Bagshaw and his wife “went toward the danger … and they took action.”

But according to the lawsuit, Wilson was the one who needed help when Bagshaw approached the scene.

Wilson was at the Wharf to buy a watch for $30,000 from a person he had never met, according to the suit. As he waited with a friend for the seller, the suit says, two people grabbed Wilson’s friend at gunpoint.

Wilson recognized one of them as the supposed seller and screamed for them to release his friend, the suit says. One of the individuals assaulted Wilson, who grabbed his own firearm and pointed it at the individual holding his friend at gunpoint, according to the suit. The suit claims that Wilson pointed the gun as an act of self-defense and was trying to protect him and his friend from being robbed.

Advertisement

Around this time, the suit says, Bagshaw arrived at the scene and failed to assess the situation, identify himself an officer or order the men to drop their guns. The suit contends that Wilson did not know Bagshaw was there and did not use any force toward him.

Bagshaw fatally shot Wilson while his back was turned, Clarke said. As he bled on the ground from his injuries, the suit says, he was handcuffed.

The suit contends Bagshaw was the only person to fire a weapon during the incident where he employed “rash decision-making” and used “unreasonable and excessive” force.

Tanya Wilson, the mother of Lazarus David Wilson, says her son’s death has left her heartbroken. Wilson, who is a plaintiff in the suit, said earlier this year that her son was a “mama’s boy” who used to lay across her bed and dream of a future for their family that included earning enough money to buy his mom a home and hire someone to clean it.

Advertisement

She spoke to him the night before the incident and said he had recently got partial custody of his young son Simare and was “so happy.”

“Mr. Wilson had a bright future and he had a child. He had a good community. And for his life to be taken so quickly and so tragically, it’s something that this family will never get over,” Clarke said. “Miss Wilson thinks about this every single day and every single night.”

Gift this article Gift Article