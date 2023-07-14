Pricey perfume, TVs, clothes. Police tie 6 to D.C.-area ‘pack thefts.’

Listen 6 min Gift Article Share

At an Ulta beauty store, police say, they slammed a crowbar into glass cases and left with $10,000 worth of high-end fragrances. A week earlier, they’re accused of hitting a Nike shop in downtown Bethesda, running off with trash bags filled with $5,000 worth of merchandise. And a month before that, it was allegedly a Target, also in Bethesda, that gave up $2,700 worth of TVs and other electronics.

The three heists, Montgomery County police officials said Thursday, were the work at least six people linked to dozens of thefts throughout the region — striking during business hours, masked up in front of terrified shoppers and workers and fleeing in getaway cars that earlier had been stolen. Authorities in Montgomery have charged two adults, ages 28 and 21, and four juveniles, ages 13 to 17.

“They were literally causing havoc in stores,” said County Police Chief Marcus Jones. “They put fear in people’s hearts — workers at stores who are just trying to earn a living and people who were out shopping.”

The arrests come as retailers across the country struggle with flash shoplifting incidents that sometimes go viral online and have forced some stores to further lock away merchandise.

Montgomery Police alleged there are up to eight suspects in the crew and said they hit stores in groups of three to eight.

Jones’s department said the six arrested, all from D.C., are part of a group linked to 11 “pack thefts” in Montgomery County from April 28 to June 15 — sometimes hitting the same store on different days. A Montgomery police spokeswoman said the crew could also be responsible for as many as 80 store thefts in D.C.

Jones said while the thieves may have looked chaotic inside stores — rushing in, smashing display cases and rushing out — they had been organized with ready buyers (known as “fences”) lined up for their stolen goods.

“They’re getting paid on the back end,” Jones said. “This is as fruitful for them as it is for the fences.”

All told, the group is accused of stealing about $49,000 of merchandise in Montgomery County, police said. Ulta lost $78,000 in Montgomery County and other jurisdictions, police said.

One of the adults charged, Shaquille Pittman, 28, is being held without bond in the Montgomery County jail and is accused in thefts at Target, Ulta, Sephora and the Nike store. Pittman’s sister, Regina Christmas, 21, is accused in thefts of the same stores and dates as her brother along with a Sephora on Western Avenue. She was arrested in D.C. last month and released, officials said.

Christmas and Pittman could not be reached for comment. Montgomery County court records do not list an attorney for Pittman.

The other juveniles were arrested in June or earlier this month, and one is connected to “multiple armed robberies and carjackings,” police said.

A D.C. police spokesman declined to discuss the crew or its possible activities in the District other than to say their investigation is ongoing. D.C. detectives have been in contact with their Montgomery counterparts to explore any connections.

Montgomery County police got a big break in the case June 15 after a store employee got photos and a registration number of the getaway car — a Lexus ES 350. Patrol officers spotted the Lexus snarled in nearby traffic from road construction. As the suspects tried to get away, police said, they crashed the car and bailed out on foot. Two were caught, police said, including Pittman.

In Montgomery County, according to police charging documents, the crew struck first on April 28 at 2:22 p.m. at the Sephora store on Western Avenue in Chevy Chase. Seven suspects, all wearing black ski masks or face coverings, picked up shopping baskets and placed 31 high-end fragrances — valued at $5,233 — in them, investigators asserted in court documents.

A day later, at 12:49 p.m., seven suspects lifted the TVs from the Target, and nine days after that, eight suspects went to the Ulta on Rockville Pike, police said. They used “an object” to break open a display case to get high-end fragrances, leaving with $5,839 worth of merchandise and climbing into to Kia Souls — a white one and black one — both reported stolen earlier in D.C., according to court records.

Montgomery Police issued a press release, which included surveillance photos of suspects. Anonymous tipsters identified Christmas and Pittman as possible suspects. Investigators began looking into them and trying to get their phone records. Police say that members of the crew hit twice more and, on June 1 at 1:40 p.m., four of them returned to the Sephora in Chevy Chase.

“One of the four suspects pushed a security guard who was standing at the front door,” detectives wrote in court filings. “The suspects, wearing similar or same clothing from the previous events, similar heights and weights, and all wearing face coverings, began removing high-end fragrances and exited the store at 1:41 p.m.”

Members of the crew returned to the Ulta on June 15 at 4:25 p.m., according to police.

This time they used a crowbar to smash open glass display cases, making off with some $10,000 in merchandise, according to police.

Jones said the crew members had been plaguing Montgomery County for a while, but praised detectives for slowly building a case against them and patrol officers for making two key arrests of the fleeing suspects June 15.

But Jones had no illusions there aren’t similar crews operating the same way.

“To shut this down — at least from this group — is great. But this is something we have to be very vigilant on,” he said.

He lamented that four of the six suspects were juveniles — in terms of the teens already turning to crime, and in terms of lax punishments in the juvenile justice system that might have them back out committing thefts again soon.

Emily Davies contributed to this report.

