Purple Line further delayed, another $148M over budget

Maryland’s Purple Line will open at least seven months later than the previous estimate and cost $148 million more, state officials said Friday as they sought more resources to push the half-built and long-delayed project toward completion. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The 16-mile light-rail line connecting the car-dependent D.C. suburbs of Montgomery and Prince George’s counties is now $3.8 billion over its initial 2016 budget of $5.6 billion. It is expected to open in May 2027, more than five years later than first planned — provided there are no further complications.

The latest delays partly stem from the consequences of trying to salvage the project in 2020 when the key contractor quit, but also from inflation and labor shortages.

“We want to get this project done, I think, more than anybody,” Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold said in an interview. “All of the benefits that we’ve been touting about the project are going to be real. We just want to get it done as quickly as we can.”

The Board of Public Works will vote on the extension and extra costs for the 21-station transit project next week.

The Washington Post reported in January, on the second day of Gov. Wes Moore’s (D) term, that construction delays were likely to push the project back at least seven months.

Friday’s announcement puts a price tag on that delay, the vast majority of which will come from the transportation trust fund. In state documents, transportation officials described the project as 50 percent done, with about 700 workers at 60 construction sites along the corridor.

Costs and delays have escalated for the Purple Line since four months after it was launched, when a federal judge suspended a key environmental approval amid a long-simmering lawsuit challenging the project.

By the time the lawsuit was resolved in the Purple Line’s favor, 11 months later, construction was behind and contractors were arguing with the state over how much they should be paid.

In 2020, construction effectively stopped for nearly two years until April of 2022, when a new construction deal was signed.

Amid those delays, Maryland took on more risk and work to keep the project moving, including moving utility and sewer lines along an at-times densely populated corridor. But conditions were not always as expected, Arnold said, and construction sites left dormant for two years created unexpected problems.

Arnold said that, for example, state workers estimated they could drill for a new sewer line near Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring at the rate of a few hundred feet per day. Instead, construction workers found particularly hard rock and can only drill a few inches per day, she said.

“You know, we took on utility work with the intent of de-risking the project and took on that risk,” Arnold said. “And unfortunately, it hasn’t paid off in the way that we had hoped it might.”

Arnold said that it’s possible further delays might occur, given the complexity of what’s one of the country’s largest public-private partnerships to build a rail line.

“On any large complex project, there’s definitely the possibility for future delays,” she said. “We’re going to work as hard as we can to mitigate that, but I can’t sit here today saying it’s definitely [opening in] spring 2027.”

