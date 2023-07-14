Ranked-choice voting worked as intended, but Arlington may hit pause anyway

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In some sense, Virginia’s first publicly run ranked-choice election worked exactly as it was supposed to. An Arlington County electorate that was sharply divided — in this case, on a controversial rezoning plan — ended up with two Democratic nominees who were also split on the matter. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Proponents of ranked-choice voting said the result illustrates the benefits of this increasingly popular voting system: Whether voters opposed or supported the push for more “missing middle” housing, they were left with one winning candidate in the party’s crowded primary for county board who shared their views on adding townhouses and duplexes to more suburban neighborhoods.

“Ranked-choice voting did its job here,” said Deb Otis, policy and research director at the advocacy nonprofit FairVote.

But as the intricacies of the voting system has also generated some frustrations in this Northern Virginia county, local lawmakers appear likely to hit pause on their grand experiment with ranked-choice voting in November’s general election. At least two of four county board members said they were leaning toward voting against using the method in November, and County Board Vice Chair Libby Garvey (D) said she expected that stance to prevail.

At issue is the state-mandated method for tabulating votes in a race like this year’s Democratic primary for county board, which had two open seats on the ballot. Critics said the “single transferrable vote” process to determine the winners was either confusing, not properly communicated to voters or violated the idea of “one person, one vote.”

“If you have to explain a mathematical formula for people to understand the issue, you’re probably not in a good place,” Garvey said. “I don’t feel enough people really understand the ramifications of how it’s calculated.”

Others called out a lack of resources to educate voters on the process. Although county lawmakers had initially offered $50,000 for outreach and education efforts, the local elections office turned the money down and said the state would handle the effort instead.

Most of the online and paper materials distributed by state officials and nonprofit education groups did not address how votes were tabulated in Arlington’s two-seat race. Garvey said she had heard concerns from residents who attended trainings or read up online but said they still did not understand the mechanics.

The board’s vote Saturday on whether to use ranked-choice voting in November is not likely to affect the outcome in this deep-blue D.C. suburb, where the Democratic primary is often tantamount to the general election.

The Democratic nominees, Maureen Coffey and Susan R. Cunningham, are strong favorites to win in the fall against Republican Juan Carlos Fierro and independent Audrey Clement, who has unsuccessfully sought a spot on the board 11 times.

But Saturday’s vote could nonetheless add momentum or a hiccup to the growing push to implement ranked-choice voting elsewhere in Virginia and beyond. Localities like Fredericksburg, Norfolk and Albemarle County were closely watching Arlington as they study whether to try out ranked-choice voting, which was used in the 2021 New York City mayoral primary and a special congressional election in Alaska last year.

County board member Takis Karantonis (D) praised ranked-choice voting for its ability to better reflect the views of the electorate — and do so proportionally.

He and Garvey endorsed entirely different sets of candidates in the primary, and each ended up with one of their preferred picks on the ballot.

But “this needs to be explained more intensely before we move forward,” he said. “Many people don’t understand they have one vote to elect two people.”

Like Garvey, he said, he is leaning toward pausing the county’s ranked-choice pilot.

Inside the process

Instructions for voters at the ballot box in Arlington were fairly similar to those in other ranked-choice contests, such as the Virginia GOP’s 2021 gubernatorial convention: Voters ranked the candidates in their order of preference, and they could not rank the same candidate twice.

But because Arlington had two seats in one contest, the vote tabulation worked a bit differently. That is what sparked much of the confusion for the civically engaged voters who wanted to understand the process.

After all first-choice votes were tallied, the candidate with the fewest votes — Jonathan Dromgoole — was eliminated. Ballots that ranked him first were then transferred to the voter’s second choice.

The same thing happened with Tony Weaver and then with Julius D. “J.D.” Spain Sr. in subsequent rounds of tabulation: They were eliminated as the lowest vote-getters. Their ballots were then transferred to the voter’s next choice.

This is where it got complicated.

By the fourth round of tabulation, Coffey secured a victory. Because she received the bulk of the votes from ballots that listed the three eliminated candidates — who, like her, supported “missing middle” — she had more than enough votes needed to win.

The “single transferrable vote” system meant that in some cases, a “surplus fraction” of her votes — beyond what she needed to win — were then redistributed to the remaining candidates. (For example: A fraction of a ballot that ranked Spain first, then Coffey, then Cunningham, would have then passed onto Cunningham.)

Both of the remaining candidates, Cunningham and Natalie Roy, had opposed “missing middle” and seemed to have largely split that part of the electorate. After Roy was eliminated and her votes transferred, Cunningham crossed the threshold for victory.

And because of limitations in Arlington’s voting machines, voters could only rank up to three candidates on their ballots. So any ballots that ranked Dromgoole, Spain and Weaver no longer made much of a difference beyond the fourth round.

Proportionality vs. majority rule

Proponents of multi-winner ranked-choice voting have stressed that this tabulation system can provide a kind of proportionality that is absent in traditional “first past the post” elections.

The primary for county board included less negativity and fewer political attacks than other local races, said Del. Patrick A. Hope (D-Arlington), because ranked-choice meant the six candidates were not competing in a zero-sum system. He noted that voters also did not seem to have trouble casting their ballots.

“The confusing part was explaining the process,” he said. “Going into the voting booth and picking your first, second and third was easy to understand.”

Otis, of FairVote, pointed out that 84 percent of voters had ranked one of the winners as one of their top three choices. The last time Arlington voters elected two candidates in a similarly open race in 2015, that was true of just 45 percent of voters.

“We got two candidates who seemed to sort of represent different factions within the Democratic primary,” she said, “rather than 50 percent of voters getting 100 percent of seats.”

Still, some voters expressed confusion as to why Roy — who came in second among first-choice votes — did not win the first round. And others questioned why they did not get two votes that counted in a race for two seats.

Hope, who had first proposed legislation in the General Assembly that gave county lawmakers the option to switch over to ranked-choice voting, did not specify how votes needed to be tabulated.

But Virginia state regulations — which were written by the state elections board — mandated that Arlington and other localities in the commonwealth had to use the “single transferrable vote” system.

This decision took cues from places like Minneapolis and Cambridge, Mass., which have long relied on that method per recommendations from ranked-choice-voting advocates. The alternative of counting first- and second-choice votes — a practice that is only used in some Utah municipalities — would still favor the majority over proportional representation.

When local lawmakers voted to pilot ranked-choice voting last fall, some noted that the proportional benefits were likely to become more visible in a race with two seats.

It was better to try out the practice in a race like this year’s, instead of other elections when just one seat is up on the county board instead of two.

But after the primary, Karantonis said, a two-seat year proved to be the “most difficult application case.”

He said that getting voters to understand the intricacies of the single transferrable vote — rather than a more straightforward single-winner ranked-choice election — required more outreach.

The county’s next test for ranked-choice, he added, will likely have to wait until after November.

