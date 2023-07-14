For Ukrainians isolated by war, English lessons offer a lifeline

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Ukrainians logged on in the dizzying days after Russian troops surged across the border. They logged on by candlelight after rocket attacks knocked electricity offline. They logged on as air raid sirens warned of danger. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight And so it was again one recent day, that 15-year-old Jane Gerasimchuk logged on to Zoom from her home in Dnipro, about 60 miles from the front lines of Russian’s invasion of Ukraine, so she could practice speaking English with a volunteer in Maryland.

Jane worries about her godfather who is defending her homeland and the Russian rockets that have exploded as little as 700 feet from the home she often can’t leave, but at least for this one hour she and her classmates at Dnipro 21, a high school, tried to imagine a life without war.

“My perfect vacation looks like me and my mother walking to cafes or some shops,” Jane told her English coach, Bill Ehart.

Advertisement

Another classmates said he wants to visit Hoverla, Ukraine’s highest peak. A second longed to swim in the Dnieper River and a third spoke of exploring Odessa. Like Jane, few would be making such trips anytime soon amid the city’s regular shelling.

The call is part of a program called Speaking English Language Overseas or SELO — which sounds similar to the Ukrainian word for village — that pairs English tutors with groups of Ukrainians in the countryside who might not otherwise have a chance to hone their language skills with a native speaker.

But what started as online language classes have become much more amid the deprivations and depravities of war — an escape, a lifeline to the outside world, a therapy session and an unusual window into the lives of ordinary Ukrainians at a time when simply carrying on with day-to-day activities has become an act of bravery.

Advertisement

“When the bombs started, it was really hard to deal with what was going on,” Jane said in an interview. “I decided even if there was war, I would get better and I will grow.”

So this summer, Jane has resolved to improve her already polished English by “two levels,” as she put it.

Jane Gerasimchuk, 15, recorded video in June 2023 after a recent Russian bombing of in her hometown of Dnipro, Ukraine. (Video: Jane Gerasimchuk)

SELO was started in 2020 by Inna Golavakha, a Ukrainian immigrant who lives in Arlington, after she took part in a program to teach Ukrainian teachers and students English in a rural village there. She said she saw a need for bolstering language skills in Ukraine’s far corners and opportunity for cultural exchange.

Shortly before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, SELO had grown to 200 participants in Ukraine and 24 English-speaking volunteers in the United States and elsewhere. Each volunteer would meet online with a small group of Ukrainians to discuss pets, holidays, food and other topics. But SELO — like much else in Ukraine — was upended by the start of the war in February 2022.

Advertisement

“I didn’t know what to do with the project or if anyone would need it all,” Golavakha said.

In the days after the fighting started, Golavakha posted an open invitation on Facebook for her Ukrainian participants to meet online with volunteers for emotional support during Zoom calls on Wednesdays and Saturdays. One came at first.

“I did not recognize her,” Golavakha said of the woman, who appeared shellshocked. “It was a different person.”

More participants soon trickled back. On a video recording of a Zoom call about two weeks after the war started, a group of Ukrainian women were anguished and uncertain whether their country would survive.

“It’s very difficult for us to see how they destroyed our cities,” lamented Olesia Duna, who lives in a village outside Dnipro. “They killed small animals and children. … Our friends from these cities cry for help. … They haven’t enough food, electricity and gas.”

Advertisement

Myroslava Nazaruk, who lives in northwest Ukraine, added, “The Russians simply came to kill our nation. They don’t want our land, Ukraine, to be on the world map.”

Golavakha exhorted the women to remain strong, but one of the participants interrupted her mid-sentence. Ludmyla Prykaziuk said ominously, “They are warning now.”

The wail of air raid sirens was sounding outside her home in western Ukraine.

Participants have endured stretches with no electricity or water. They’ve joined the sessions from their smartphones by flashlight or candlelight. Golavakha said she was struck by how participants logged on carefully groomed and dressed, even when the water was shut off.

On one call, Golavakha said a Ukrainian participant described how shelling had trapped her and her 11-year-old son in their Mariupol basement for two weeks. Golavakha said the woman was so sure she was going to die her only hope was that she and her son “would die together.”

Advertisement

Golavakha said the pair finally managed to escape and eventually made it to Germany.

On another call, Golavakha said a participant was desperate because she was trapped in her apartment with her bedridden mother and three neighbors who couldn’t walk, while fighting raged outside. Golavakha said she tried to find someone to bring the woman water and medicine but had no success.

“They couldn’t get to this neighborhood because the shelling was so heavy,” Golavakha said.

Then, the woman went silent.

Two weeks later, she popped up on a call. She reported she was finally able to get help, much to Golavakha’s relief.

The support has gone beyond English lessons. A SELO volunteer who is a psychologist taught participants techniques for dealing with stress on one call. On another, a survivor of the 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai offered art therapy to participants. She also created a book of illustrations by Ukrainian children to sell as a fundraiser for victims of the war.

Advertisement

The students of Dnipro 21 are some of SELO’s youngest participants.

The war has made attending school in person too dangerous, so students have been learning virtually. Inna Remez, an English teacher at the school, said many of her students are worn out because the Russian bombs often fall at night. Lessons for Ukrainian students are disrupted by dashes to bomb shelters and cellars.

She said SELO offered one more way to keep students’ learning and socialization going during long hours isolated in their homes. About 60 students participate.

“It’s a chance to continue living,” Remez said. “It’s a way to survive. Very often students don’t have electricity. They don’t have internet. They don’t have books because they have had to move. It’s a kind of learning — maybe informal — but very effective.”

The call between Ehart, Jane and a handful of Dnipro 21 students played out on a recent Saturday afternoon. The group had been meeting each week for a couple of months and this was to be their last session.

Advertisement

“Our topic today is favorite vacation spots,” Ehart said. “Who would like to start talking about a vacation spot they like?”

Jane weighed in about going to cafes and shopping and her classmates chimed in about where they’d like to go, carefully enunciating each English word. There was laughing and Jane shared photos of her family in times before the war near a 700-year-old tree and a zoo in Crimea, where her grandmother lived.

“When was the last time you visited her?” Ehart asked about Jane’s grandmother.

“Right now we can’t,” Jane replied. She added wistfully, “Maybe my perfect vacation would be to go to my grandmother’s village.”

Ehart said in an interview it’s a disorienting experience to virtually beam into a war zone each week from his Aspen Hill home. The journalist got involved in SELO because he had traveled to Ukraine and knew Golavakha. Ehart writes for a newsletter for business executives and has children of his own.

Advertisement

“I’m still in my own realm ... living in suburban Maryland with the First World problems that I have, so often when I get on the call I would have to quickly remember how bad things are for these kids,” Ehart said.

Before long, the call was winding down and everyone was saying goodbye. Ehart’s voice suddenly cracked with emotion.

“I want to say thank you to everyone,” he said. “I hope you stay safe and I hope you keep in touch.”

“Of course we will,” Jane said. “I will miss you, but I hope that we will sometimes chat.”

In an interview, Ehart said he was overcome by the thought of what those teens were facing in that moment. “What if I find out one of these kids is dead?” Ehart said. “What if I find out they lost a limb or their parents died?”

Jane reached out sooner than expected. A week later, the day after Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s rebellion against Russian President Vladimir Putin ended, a video arrived in Ehart’s email. Jane’s eyes were red and she looked shaken. The Russians had unleashed a fusillade on Dnipro.

“There were explosions an hour ago,” Jane said from a darkened room. “I’m so sad and crying right now because the explosions were next to us, that’s why it was really loud. Afterwards, we decided to walk our dog. My dog … couldn’t even move. … My sister started to jump and scream, ‘Oh we survived! We survived!’ She’s 7 years old and that was so scary to hear from her.”

Gift this article Gift Article