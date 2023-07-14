Rainbows appear after storm leaves area windblown, waterlogged

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Summer thunderstorms may not surprise us, but it took only one 60-mph gust and a downpour of over an inch in an hour to give a fierce identity of its own to Friday’s wet and windy outburst. The gust was reported by the National Weather Service at Reagan National Airport. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight It came during an explosive hour of flickering lightning and reverberating thunder that might have evoked fantasies about the streets of Paris being thumped by the falling stones of the Bastille.

Officially, 1.25 inches of rain fell at the airport in an hour of deluge in Washington and environs that sent water rolling down windshields and racing through streets, as national landmarks and nearby buildings temporarily vanished from view.

Friday obviously provided the ingredients for such a storm. It was a 90-degree day humid enough to cause Washington’s heat index to rise at least as high as a sticky 99 degrees.

In the stormy hour, trees toppled, branches broke, wires came down and, for a time, the number of homes and business without electricity in the area was about 18,000.

Part of a roof was blown off an apartment in the 1800 block of Mississippi Avenue SE, the D.C. fire department said. No injuries were reported.

But the storm ended in time for many people to stand with their backs to the setting sun and, looking toward the east, behold rainbows.

