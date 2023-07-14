The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Man found shot in car has died, police say

Officers responded to a crash in White Oak, where driver of vehicle suffered ‘apparent gunshot wound’

By
July 14, 2023 at 9:18 a.m. EDT
(iStock)
1 min

A man found shot in his car Thursday night later died at a hospital, police said.

Montgomery County Police said that just after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Heather Hollow Circle in White Oak following a vehicle collision.

Officers found several cars that had been hit and the driver of the vehicle suffering from an “apparent gunshot wound,” police said.

The man, who police have not publicly identified, was transferred to a hospital where he died, police said.

There is no suspect information at the time and no one is in custody, police said.

