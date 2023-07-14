Man found shot in car has died, police say

A man found shot in his car Thursday night later died at a hospital, police said.
Montgomery County Police said that just after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Heather Hollow Circle in White Oak following a vehicle collision.
Officers found several cars that had been hit and the driver of the vehicle suffering from an “apparent gunshot wound,” police said.
The man, who police have not publicly identified, was transferred to a hospital where he died, police said.
There is no suspect information at the time and no one is in custody, police said.