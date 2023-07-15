Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I have lived on Chillum Place NE for 62½ years. I would like to know how Chillum Place got its name. — Patricia K. Timbers, Washington Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight In 1911, The Washington Post printed a story about the pending redevelopment of a historic section of Northeast D.C. called Chillum Castle Heights. The neighborhood boasted a lugubrious elevation and convenient proximity to a streetcar line.

“The King of England granted this tract to one of his Scottish peers named Chillum in 1645,” The Post wrote. According to the paper, a reproduction of that Scottish nobleman’s castle was built on the property, though its crumbling remains had been incorporated into a mansion owned by the O’Hare family.

Pretty much nothing in that bit of “history” is accurate. Yes, there was a king of England in 1645 (Charles I, if you’re keeping score) but His Royal Highness didn’t give this Maryland property to a Scottish peer that year. The date we care about is 1763 and the well-born Brit we care about is an Englishman (not a Scotsman) named William Digges.

Advertisement

Digges is a surname that crops up a lot in the Mid-Atlantic’s Colonial history, with various male members serving as governors of Virginia and Maryland, tobacco planters, entrepreneurs and owners of enslaved people.

In 1763, William Digges patented 4,443 acres of property that today straddles the border of the District and Prince George’s County. That means that he had the property surveyed and registered with the proper authorities. Digges’s acquisition was a consolidation of nine parcels, including 506 acres of something known as Yarrow Head, 620 acres of Smyrna and 1,120 acres of Widows Purchase.

Digges decided to call the newly patented parcel Chillum Castle Manor. This was a reference to the family’s ancestral home back in the county of Kent in southeast England. That ancestral home is in the village of Chilham and is itself called Chilham Castle. You can guess how it’s pronounced: CHILL-uhm.

Advertisement

But maybe “chill ’em” is more appropriate. Ean Marsh writes a local history column for the Parish of Chilham, which in addition to the village of Chilham, includes the village he lives in, Old Wives Lees. In an email to Answer Man, Ean wrote: “Whereas Chilham is on a hill in the Stour Valley, the Lees is 200 to 300 feet higher up the hill and has a different climate. To us, Chilham meant ‘Cold Home’ and plants in the garden can be three weeks later in the village than up on the Lees.”

The source for all things Kent — the history, the personages, the architecture, the names — is Edward Hasted, who in 1798 published the 12-volume “The History and Topographical Survey of the County of Kent.”

In the 1086 survey of England known as the Domesday Book, Chilham was referred to as “Cilleham” or, in Saxon, “Cyleham, “which signifies the cold place,” Hasted wrote.

Advertisement

But Hasted threw out other possibilities, too. Some people, he noted, thought Chilham came from “Julham” or “Juliham,” i.e., the village or dwelling of Julius, as in Julius Caesar, the Roman emperor.

Julius Caesar did go to Britain — and Roman artifacts and remains have been found in the area — but Answer Man isn’t sure how “Chilham” can be derived from both “cold place” and “Julius’s dwelling.”

The stone keep of Chilham Castle dates to Medieval times but the current castle dates to 1616. It is the work of Sir Dudley Digges, who had the good fortune to marry a woman, Mary Kempe, whose father owned the estate. Since women weren’t allowed to inherit property then, Sir Dudley got it, putting up a handsome Jacobean mansion that is octagonal in shape.

Four generations of Diggeses owned the castle, but by the time William Digges named his big American parcel “Chillum Castle Manor,” it had passed from the family. Maybe William was hoping to recapture some past glory.

When the U.S. capital was founded in 1800, Chillum was bisected: part in Maryland, part in the District (technically, Washington County). Just before his death, Pierre L’Enfant lived in penury in Chillum as a guest of another Digges at Green Hill, a mansion that is now home to the Pallottine Seminary.

Advertisement

By 1894, the District side had sprouted a tidy five-block neighborhood marked “Part of Chillum Castle Manor” on the city’s real estate plat book, at the intersection of Blair and Riggs roads. In 1915, developers were touting Chillum Castle Heights, around the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and North Capitol Street, not far from the Soldier’s Home.

Another Chillum fixture was Linden Grove, a mansion built by the O’Hare family near Blair and Rock Creek Church roads. Torn down around 1930, it was said to have been modeled on the Scottish castle of that fictitious Caledonian Chillum.

So, to make a long story short: Chillum — the road, the unincorporated area in Prince George’s County — is named for an English castle/village whose name probably means “cold place.”

You missed your chance to own a particularly nice bit of Chilham/Chillum history. A few years ago, Chilham Castle itself was on the market for 15 million pounds. You can visit it. The current owners, Udit and Tishya Amin, open the castle grounds to visitors on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer.

Gift this article Gift Article