Man accused of impersonating police in Maryland is arrested

Greenbelt police said a man who is accused of impersonating police in Maryland has been arrested. Authorities said Carl Colston Jr., 47, of District Heights, has been charged with three misdemeanors: having a handgun on person, having a handgun in a vehicle and impersonating police.

An officer responded to a report of an armed individual near the off-ramp of Greenbelt Road at Maryland Route 201 on July 8 around 3 p.m., police said.

The complainant said a man driving a black Crown Victoria tailgated the complainant, repeatedly honking and flashing white interior lights, police said.

After the person signaled for Colston to pass, Colston overtook the complainant’s vehicle and displayed a badge, police said.

Colston subsequently positioned his car in the roadway, mimicking a police officer’s behavior, and tried to conduct a traffic stop, according to police.

“The victim reported [Colston] grabbed a tactical vest, put it on, showed a badge, stated he was the police, and was calling for backup while speaking into a handheld radio,” Greenbelt police said in a statement announcing Colston’s arrest.

While Colston brandished a black pistol, he did not aim it at the motorist, police said. The person, who was recording the encounter, informed Colson of their intent to contact the police, and Colson reentered his vehicle and left, police said.

Colston was apprehended in a traffic stop Thursday around 9:10 p.m.

Online court records did not show a lawyer representing him.

