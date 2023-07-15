A warm day, Saturday, but they can’t all be 90

Washington’s heat only grazed the heights of scorch on Saturday, but the humidity helped the day approach the state of significant summer swelter.
But even our relatively lowly 89, one degree below the July 15 average, can create discomfort in moisture-rich air. And on Saturday, Washington’s air almost seemed humid enough for swimming.
Humidity factors into the heat index, commonly said to tell how things truly feel rather than how the thermometer alone suggests they might feel. Saturday’s heat index reached 99.
Humidity also factors into a figure known as the dew point. Various dew point levels have been linked to varying comfort levels. On Saturday dew points were in the 70s, at least once reaching 77.
Some specialists call such readings extremely uncomfortable. Others say miserable. Or oppressive.
Avoiding perspiration Saturday seemed to require limiting activity to such passive pursuits as contemplating the summer sky and the thick clouds that billowed everywhere.