Hickman said a man was also hit but was conscious and breathing when taken to a hospital.

The shooting occurred about 8:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman. The woman later died at a hospital, he said.

The 100 block of Atlantic Street SE is a largely residential block, like many others in the city. It is distinguished by having a D.C. Fire and EMS department firehouse and three-story apartment houses.