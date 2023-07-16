Biking ‘legend’ fatally shot in Northwest Washington, police say

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Northwest Washington early Saturday. The victim, identified as 27-year-old Dzhoy Zuckerman, was shot in the 6100 block of Third Street NW around 12:08 a.m., police said. Police found no signs of life at the scene, and Zuckerman was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Zuckerman, who resided in Northeast, was popular in the D.C. cycling community, according to those who knew him and who posted on social media about his death.

There will be a memorial bike ride Sunday at 5 p.m. to honor Zuckerman at Conte’s Bike Shop in the Navy Yard area. There also will be a memorial installation ceremony and five-mile bike ride to honor Zuckerman at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The ride will begin at Dupont Circle.

A post on social media said Zuckerman was killed while traveling on his bike.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information on the case. Those with information can contact the police at 202-727-9099 or submit an anonymous tip by texting 50411.

