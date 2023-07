Police received a report of a gunshot wound victim, identified as 34-year-old Pamela Taylor, at 8:25 p.m. She was seeking medical assistance from a local fire station, police said. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services took her to a hospital, where she died.

Taylor lived in Northeast, police said. They said the shooting took place on the 100 block of Atlantic Street.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information on the case. Anyone with information can call the police at 202-727-9099 or submit an anonymous tip line to the department by sending a text message to 50411.