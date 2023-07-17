Car crashes into hospital in P.G., disrupts ICU

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A car crashed into a hospital in Prince George's County on Sunday, disrupting the hospital's intensive care unit and forcing some ICU patients to be transferred elsewhere, according to accounts from authorities.

No injuries were reported in the crash at the Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center, police and a hospital spokeswoman said.

However, the car caused significant damage to the building, said Sara Newman, a spokeswoman for the medical center. “It didn’t go through” the wall of the building, “but it left a hole,” she said.

The car struck the building where the intensive care unit is located, Newman said. Some ICU patients were moved elsewhere in the hospital and some were transferred to other hospitals, she said.

In addition to the wall, the car also struck a generator, the spokeswoman said. It was unclear when normal ICU operations could resume, she said.

The incident occurred around 10:40 a.m., said Officer Emily Austin, a spokeswoman for the Prince George’s County police.

The driver of the car had allegedly lost control of the vehicle and was given a citation, she said.

