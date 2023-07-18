Capital Fringe Festival shows to catch, according to its biggest fans

“There’s 11 billion things going on, so how do you choose between them?” says Elizabeth Engel, who has been a Fringe patron since 2006. “I usually try to hit a variety of types of shows, so go to a comedy … a musical, a dance piece, and get a little sampling of everything.”
Engel also suggests paying attention to the casts of the shows you enjoy since the same groups of performers tend to reappear in subsequent years. Other patrons, however, prefer to let the festival take them in new or different directions.
“We do some research beforehand, but one of the attractions of Fringe is the element of surprise,” says Bill Wydro, who has attended the festival with his wife since 2010 and keeps a collection of festival buttons from previous years. “Though I would advise any first-time attendees that if they see a show early on, not to prejudge the quality of the other performances.”
Here are the shows Capital Fringe Festival superfans are most excited about this year.
Bell Wringer
In this retelling of a Southern legend, a witch places a curse on a Tennessee resident in the early 19th century. The tale unfolds through traditional bluegrass songs and is staged by feminist theater group — and Fringe Festival regular — Pinky Swear Productions. “It’s such an odd combination of bluegrass, plus musical, plus witch story,” says John Driscoll, who has been attending the Capital Fringe Festival since 2008. “Not something I would have thought would be combined, but it was done in a very expert way.” This production is hosted at Theater J/DCJCC. July 21-23. Times vary. 1529 16th St. NW. $15.
Only Love: A Fresh Cut of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet
One of the Bard’s most beloved works is staged in this production with only two actors, who portray the star-crossed lovers. But with this small cast comes a twist: The audience is responsible for deciding their fate. July 20 and 23. Times vary. 1050 Thomas Jefferson St. NW. $15.
Onion Skin
“Cancer is not fun but will transform you if it doesn’t kill you,” writes playwright Dara Padwo-Audick in a preview of her drama. The 75-minute production explores the psychology, mortality and humanity of four skin cancer patients in different stages of the disease. With satirical commentary on treatment and the medical community, the play also features three doctors played by one actor. It’s one of the productions Wydro put at the top of his list. “On the surface, it sounds like a downer,” Wydro says. “But the playwright has an extensive background in media and theater and describes it as a dramatic comedy.” July 19 and 21. Times vary. 1529 16th St. NW. $15.
Gilda: A Tribute to the Beloved Comedienne Gilda Radner
Wydro, a decades-long “Saturday Night Live” fan, also recommends this one-woman homage to the original cast member and her most popular characters, including brash news anchor Roseanne Roseannadanna and the nerdy Lisa Loopner. The production, written and performed by Helena K Cosentino, runs for 60 minutes. July 21-23. Times vary. 1050 Thomas Jefferson St. NW. $15.
Attack on Tunggorono
A professional shadow puppeteer stages this 75-minute clash of royalty, gods, demons and, somehow, clowns. Marc Hoffman, an American artist trained abroad, manipulates the Indonesian shadow puppets in a retelling of an ancient story. “It’s such a unique show,” says Driscoll. July 20, 22 and 23. Times vary. 1025 Thomas Jefferson St. NW. $15.