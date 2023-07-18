Capital Fringe Festival shows to catch, according to its biggest fans

“Cancer is not fun but will transform you if it doesn’t kill you,” writes playwright Dara Padwo-Audick in a preview of her drama. The 75-minute production explores the psychology, mortality and humanity of four skin cancer patients in different stages of the disease. With satirical commentary on treatment and the medical community, the play also features three doctors played by one actor. It’s one of the productions Wydro put at the top of his list. “On the surface, it sounds like a downer,” Wydro says. “But the playwright has an extensive background in media and theater and describes it as a dramatic comedy.” July 19 and 21. Times vary. 1529 16th St. NW. $15.