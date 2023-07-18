Former ABC News journalist reaches plea deal in child porn case, records show

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A former national security journalist for ABC News who was indicted on child pornography charges this year has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors, a court docket indicates. James Gordon Meek, an Emmy-winning producer who covered wars, terrorism and major crimes, had pleaded not guilty to possessing, distributing and transporting child pornography. A brief entry on the federal court docket now says Meek, who was arrested in January, has a “change of plea hearing” scheduled for Friday before U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton in Alexandria, Va. His trial had been scheduled to start next week.

The FBI said agents searched Meek’s apartment in Arlington last year and found explicit images and videos of minors on his electronic devices, after receiving a tip that began with the online file storage company Dropbox. A federal judge said at a hearing this year that he was concerned Meek was starting to “groom” minors he met online.

The docket entry does not specify what charges Meek may be pleading guilty to, and any plea agreement would not be final until a judge accepted it. Meek’s attorney and a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office for the eastern district of Virginia declined to comment Tuesday.

Defense attorney Eugene Gorokhov unsuccessfully argued at a hearing last month that U.S. authorities unconstitutionally seized Meek’s electronic data to build their case.

After Hilton ruled that the search was not improper, Gorokhov wrote in a June 21 filing that “the parties have been engaged in productive discussions regarding a … conditional plea that would preserve Mr. Meek’s Fourth Amendment claims for appellate review while obviating the need for a trial.” Defendants who plead guilty typically waive their right to appeal their conviction on almost all grounds except for challenges to the court’s standing to hear the case.

In a legal filing, Gorokhov emphasized that “there is no allegation whatsoever that Mr. Meek had any physical contact with any minor, and … no allegation that Mr. Meek even attempted to meet a minor for improper purposes.”

But prosecutors argued Meek posed a risk to the community.

“A minor victim told law enforcement that the defendant pressured her to send pictures depicting sexually explicit conduct,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Zoe Bedell wrote in a filing. “Law enforcement found 11 images of this minor on the defendant’s phone, including nude images with her breasts and pubic region exposed.”

Meek since 2013 had been a senior investigative producer for ABC News in Washington, and previously worked as an adviser for the House Homeland Security Committee, “where he advised top congressional leaders and held a top-secret clearance,” according to his attorney. He resigned from the news outlet the same month that the FBI searched his apartment.

