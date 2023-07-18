Man critically wounded in shooting at Catholic University

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A man was shot and critically wounded Monday at the edge of the Catholic University campus in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police. The man was unconscious and not breathing after the shooting, which happened about 9:45 p.m. near Seventh and Monroe streets NE, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman. The victim was found outdoors, he said.

The man was taken to a hospital, police said.

Maps show the site as at the southern edge of the campus, south of Michigan Avenue near the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception and a couple of blocks west of the Brookland-CUA Metro station.

Information about the circumstances of the shooting, possible suspects or a motive was not immediately available.

It was not clear whether the victim had any connection to the campus. Representatives for the school could not immediately be reached.

On Twitter, police said they were looking for a man in his 20s wearing a black hooded shirt.

The incident appeared to be the third shooting in recent days on a college campus in the District. In one case, a man was fatally shot elsewhere on the Catholic University campus and a person was arrested.

Gift this article Gift Article