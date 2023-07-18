Suspect in attack on Rand Paul staffer deemed ‘incompetent’ to stand trial

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

The D.C. man charged earlier this year with stabbing and wounding a staffer for Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) during a random attack was found by a psychologist to be unable to understand the proceedings in his case and ordered to undergo more testing, a judge announced Tuesday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight D.C. Superior Court Judge Anthony Epstein, reading from a forensic report filed by a court-appointed clinical psychologist, determined Glynn Neal, 42, must undergo a more extensive psychological assessment, after the psychologist found in a preliminary examination that Neal was “incompetent” to stand trial.

Neal was charged with assault with intent to kill in the brazen, daylight March 25 attack, which occurred as the staffer and another man were leaving a restaurant in the H Street corridor in Northeast Washington.

Last week, following a preliminary court hearing, Neal’s public defenders asked the judge for a mental evaluation for Neal. Psychologist Teresa Grant wrote she found Neal psychologically unable to stand trial and requested another 30 to 45 days of examination.

Advertisement

“It appears that mental health symptoms may be compromising the defendant’s ability to demonstrate a factual and rational understanding of his legal proceedings and the ability to assist counsel at this time,” Grant wrote.

Grant determined Neal could remain at a D.C. jail for the evaluations and did not have to be admitted to the city’s psychiatric facility.

Neal’s next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8.

Gift this article Gift Article