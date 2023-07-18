Four wounded in shooting in Southeast

Four people, one of them a teenager, were wounded Monday night in a shooting in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.
Barnaby Terrace is a horseshoe-shaped residential street that intersects Wheeler Road near the border between the District and Prince George’s County.
The gunfire brought the number of people shot within a few hours Monday night to five, and came on the day D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) named a new police chief. Gun violence is regarded as one of the major problems to face the nominee, Pamela A. Smith.