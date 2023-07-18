Four wounded in shooting in Southeast

In a brief statement issued about 11:45 p.m. Monday, Lewbel said police were looking for a black sedan seen fleeing the area.

Three men and the male teen were hit in the 1200 block of Barnaby Terrace SE, said police spokesman Paris Lewbel.

Four people, one of them a teenager, were wounded Monday night in a shooting in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

Barnaby Terrace is a horseshoe-shaped residential street that intersects Wheeler Road near the border between the District and Prince George’s County.

The gunfire brought the number of people shot within a few hours Monday night to five, and came on the day D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) named a new police chief. Gun violence is regarded as one of the major problems to face the nominee, Pamela A. Smith.