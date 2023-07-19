Man fatally shot at coffee shop in Forestville, police say

An armored truck employee “conducting business with store employees” inside “discharged his weapon” when a man went behind the counter, police said.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 3400 block of Donnell Drive at about 2 p.m. Images on social media show the area to be a Starbucks.

The man died, police said. He was not an employee of the coffee shop and the circumstances of the shooting are being investigated, according to police.