Local Crime & Public Safety

Man fatally shot at coffee shop in Forestville, police say

An armored truck employee fired at a man inside the coffee shop, killing him, police said

July 19, 2023 at 4:20 p.m. EDT
A man was fatally shot inside a coffee shop in Forestville Wednesday afternoon, Prince George’s County police said.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 3400 block of Donnell Drive at about 2 p.m. Images on social media show the area to be a Starbucks.

An armored truck employee “conducting business with store employees” inside “discharged his weapon” when a man went behind the counter, police said.

The man died, police said. He was not an employee of the coffee shop and the circumstances of the shooting are being investigated, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

