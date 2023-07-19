Man fatally shot at coffee shop in Forestville, police say

A man was fatally shot inside a coffee shop in Forestville Wednesday afternoon, Prince George’s County police said.
The man died, police said. He was not an employee of the coffee shop and the circumstances of the shooting are being investigated, according to police.
Fatal shooting investigation underway in the 3400 block of Donnell Drive in Forestville. Detectives are on scene gathering info. Additional info will be released once confirmed. pic.twitter.com/7yBDH7GQ8J— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) July 19, 2023
This is a developing story and will be updated.