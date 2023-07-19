D.C. sues more than 25 companies it says polluted city with toxic chemicals

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C.’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against more than 25 chemical companies, alleging they manufactured and sold products that contained dangerous chemicals that have polluted the city since the 1950s. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a complaint filed Tuesday, attorneys for the attorney general’s office alleged that companies, including 3M and DuPont, made products that contained dangerous chemicals known by the abbreviation PFAS — short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — and hid potential health and environmental risks from the public and government regulators.

The attorneys alleged that the PFAS — which were used in D.C. for decades, mostly by the military and at airports to fight liquid-based fires such as those from jet fuel — cause widespread contamination by traveling into surface water and through the soil. The chemicals then contaminate each level of the food chain, building up in plants, fish, wildlife and eventually humans.

Research has shown that exposure to the chemicals can cause reproductive and developmental defects, increased cholesterol levels, liver damage, and higher risk of kidney and testicular cancer, the attorney general’s office said.

Last month, Minnesota-based 3M, which is known for producing Scotch tape, Command strips and Post-it Notes, announced it would pay $10.3 billion over 13 years as part of a settlement with multiple U.S. cities and towns to provide funding for public water suppliers that have detected the toxic chemicals.

The D.C. lawsuit alleges that D.C. Water has incurred “significant costs” to investigate and remediate the harms posed by PFAS contamination.

The attorney general’s office said the suit was intended to make sure the manufacturers of such chemicals “and not the District or DC Water’s ratepayers — bear the full investigation and remedial costs.”

“The District and its residents will be forced to deal with the adverse impacts of these ‘forever chemicals’ for years to come,” Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb said in a statement. “Through this lawsuit, we will hold polluters accountable for the damage their conduct has caused and will continue to cause.”

Representatives for 3M did not immediately respond to requests for comment on D.C.’s lawsuit. DuPont spokesman Daniel A. Turner said in a statement: “In 2019, DuPont de Nemours was established as a new multi-industrial specialty products company. DuPont de Nemours has never manufactured PFOA, PFOS or firefighting foam. While we don’t comment on litigation matters, we believe this complaint is without merit, and we look forward to vigorously defending our record of safety, health and environmental stewardship.”

