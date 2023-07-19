Police arrest man in 2021 killing of educator in Shaw

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

A man has been indicted in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of a charter school dean whose family said was killed while protecting a woman from gunfire in Northwest Washington's Shaw neighborhood, according to D.C. police.

The victim, 31-year-old Kervin Sanches, had been dean of students at Imagine Hope Community Charter School for elementary and middle school students in Northeast.

He was shot the night of July 31, 2021, in the 700 block of O Street NW, near the Kennedy Recreation Center. A friend told Sanches’s fiancé and relatives that he had pushed a woman out of the way when someone with a gun opened fire on a group of people, the fiancé has said.

Police said Johnathan Brown, 30, of Northwest Washington, was taken into custody on Wednesday. Authorities said he had been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder while armed in the July 31, 2021, shooting in the 700 block of O Street NW.

Brown did not make an appearance on Wednesday in D.C. Superior Court and it could not be determined if he has an attorney.

D.C. police have not commented on the account of the shooting provided by Sanches’s family. He was shot about 11:15 p.m. while visiting the neighborhood in which he grew up and attended high school with a group of people. At the time of the shooting, he lived in Northeast.

Sanches’s fiancé, Patrice George, said at the time that Brown had “fought to live. I knew he fought. He had to make it home to us.” She and the family said they based their account on friends who were at the scene of the shooting.

The couple had two sets of twin boys. They had dated for nine years and had planned to marry in October 2021. Relatives could not be reached Wednesday evening.

