In 1998, Harrison Ford was named People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive." Rob Shutler figures surely some of that glory rubbed off on him. Rob is an architect who lives in Arlington, Va. In 1998, he was doing some design work on a New York City apartment Ford owned.

"His apartment was on Central Park, but he was filming 'Random Hearts' near D.C.," wrote Rob, who answered my call for celebrity encounters.

Ford asked Rob for a face-to-face meeting at the apartment, but because of his filming schedule could only meet on the weekend.

“I explained that weekends were family time and I couldn't disappoint my wife and two daughters,” Rob wrote. “He countered with, ‘Well, bring them along. Meet me at National's private aircraft hangar at 11 a.m. Saturday, sharp.’”

And that’s what Rob did, accompanied by his wife, Sharon, and their daughters Virginia and Natalie. The actor led them to his helicopter, strapped them in, gave them headphones, then hopped in the pilot’s seat and took off for Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

“My eight-year-old, Virginia, had somehow discovered that Harrison’s daughter — also eight — was named Georgia,” Rob wrote. “Over the mic, Virginia asked, ‘Mister Harrison Ford, sir, why would anyone name their daughter after a state?’”

There was a pause. Then over the intercom came, “Well, Virginia, why don’t you ask your parents?”

Rob used a photo he snapped of Ford settling Virginia into the helicopter on the family’s Christmas card that year. A family friend thought it was Rob strapping Virginia into the family car. Twenty-five years later, Rob is still tickled by that case of mistaken identity.

Robin Lightman’s late mother, Eunice Dubin, was a hardcore fan of Dame Judi Dench. When Eunice wrote Dench a letter, the actress replied.

It was the start of a long pen-pal correspondence. The English thespian shared news about her daughter, Finty, and complained about her own diminishing eyesight, said Robin, of Rockville, Md.

“When my parents traveled to New York, they attended the play she appeared in, ‘Amy’s View,’” Robin wrote. “They were invited backstage to meet Dame Judi.”

Lori Kolb of Reston, Va., met many interesting people during her stint as a Pan Am flight attendant, from 1962 to 1978. Among them was French film director Francois Truffaut.

“Back in the day as flight attendants we socialized with the passengers,” Lori wrote. “Francois became a great friend and we began a friendship. … He invited me once to a film party in Manhattan where Roger Vadim and Charles Aznavour were also present. Those glamorous years of flying Pan Am stay with me through my whole life.”

A rather darker aspect of celebrity attends the tale of Brian Coffman’s father, Richard Coffman.

“My father owned a scenic slide/publication/postcard business here in Washington,” Brian wrote.

Among the postcards Richard printed was one of Ronald and Nancy Reagan. It happened to be among the cards and letters John Hinckley wrote to Jodie Foster before his attempt on Reagan’s life.

“Don’t they make a darling couple?” Hinckley wrote on the postcard. “One day you and I will occupy the White House and the peasants will drool with envy.”

A photo of the postcard — which had the Coffmans’ home address printed as part of the publication information — was published in such outlets as Life magazine.

Wrote Brian: “My father, who passed away in 2006, was somewhat famous at that time for printing that postcard.”

As a keeper in the National Zoo’s Small Mammal House, David Kessler gave many celebrities tours — including Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart — but the story that became Kessler family lore was about a different pair of stars.

“Ever since I was a kid, I was told that my mother’s aunt and uncle in Newark, gave Fred and Adele Astaire — it was Fred and Adele Austerlitz at the time — the money for their first dance lesson,” David wrote. “Years later, they went to see them perform in New York and sent a note backstage to say they were in the audience and would like to say hello. They were snubbed.”

David, of Silver Spring, Md., adores Fred Astaire, and the thought of the entertainer being rude left him conflicted.

“Then, with the advent of the Web, I found out Fred and Adele were from Nebraska, so the family lore was a lie,” David wrote. “I could love Fred unequivocally again.”

Years later, while doing research for a theater piece he wrote, David discovered that Fred and Adele moved with their parents to New York, where they took dancing lessons, and that their first professional performance was in … New Jersey.

“So the story could be true!” David wrote. “Or is it?”

That opens up a whole other category of family lore: family truths that turn out to be false.

Is there a tale told around your dinner table or at family reunions that you later discovered was wrong? Send the details — with “Mistaken Stories” in the subject line — to me at john.kelly@washpost.com.

