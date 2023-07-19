Where to watch the Women’s World Cup in D.C.

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The eyes of American soccer fans turn to New Zealand this week, as the U.S. women seek to become the first national team in history — male or female — to win three World Cups in a row. If fans can keep their eyes open, that is. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For the second time in eight months, soccer fans on the East Coast have to adjust their work schedules and sleep patterns for a tournament happening thousands of miles away. The men’s World Cup, held in Qatar last November and December, featured kickoff times at 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. — a breeze compared with games broadcast from Sydney (14 hours ahead of D.C.) or Auckland (16 hours ahead), which puts most games between midnight and daybreak here.

“It’s the World Cup, not the ‘We need to make things convenient for America’ Cup,” says Jake Didinsky, president of the D.C. chapter of the American Outlaws, a group that organizes popular viewing parties for supporters of the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams at the Astro Beer Hall downtown. “I think we got a stern reminder in the last few cycles that sometimes it’s going to be this way. By the same token, the poor people in Australia will have to deal with this when we host [the men’s World Cup] in 2026.”

Of the 48 matches in the first round of the women’s World Cup, only five begin between 8 p.m. and midnight Eastern time. Fortunately, two of those are the United States’ first-round matches against Vietnam (Friday at 9 p.m.) and the Netherlands (July 26 at 9 p.m.). For early risers, there are 16 games kicking off between 6 and 8 a.m. That leaves a lot of the action happening in the middle of the night.

To encourage public viewing parties, D.C.’s Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration offered extended hours for the length of the tournament: Eligible bars and restaurants are allowed to stay open around-the-clock and serve alcohol from 6 a.m. to 4 a.m. (note the two-hour sobriety break) through Aug. 20.

Ninety establishments applied for the extended hours, but as of Tuesday afternoon, only one, Toro Bar in Columbia Heights, had publicly announced it will be open for all games. “We love the World Cup,” says owner Aldo Cruz. “Last time, we had a fun time with it, a lot of clientele watching the games, so we’re hoping for the best.” Cruz plans to have a chef on hand offering breakfast burritos for the early morning games and spicy chorizo dogs and brisket nachos at night. He says he’s not worried about hours keeping fans away: “Our clients that we have already are big soccer fans, and then on top of that, everybody else needs a place to watch.”

Others applied for permits just in case. For example, Whitlow’s and Mission Navy Yard received permission for extra hours, but neither intends to open for the United States’ 3 a.m. match against Portugal on Aug. 1. Whitlow’s will consider opening in the wee hours if the Americans make it into the knockout rounds, according to general manager Mike Egan. Also, as with the men’s World Cup last year, a large number of establishments that applied to stay open aren’t sports bars — they’re just lounges and nightclubs that want to take advantage of the extension, including Echostage, Heist and Good Guys.

Other bars have found different solutions: During last summer’s Women’s European Championship tournament, the Queen Vic hosted full houses during England matches, as the Lionesses went on to lift the trophy. But this year, with England’s kickoff times including 4:30 and 5:30 a.m., owner Ryan Gordon decided he’ll host viewing parties for the team’s matches later the same day. Look on the H Street pub’s social media for details, and try to avoid spoilers (if you can). Gordon says he will also show all matches that kick off during normal business hours.

For late-night games, don’t forget about the enforced break from alcohol: If the United States makes it into the knockout rounds, matches could kick off at 5 a.m., which means no drinks for the entire first half, or 3 a.m., which requires the bar to shut down during the second half. The World Cup final is scheduled for 6 a.m. Aug. 20, so fans won’t be able to order a beer until kickoff, even if they’ve shown up early to stake out a seat.

But that dilemma is weeks away. For now, there are plenty of games to look forward to — and plenty of places to watch.

Where to watch the U.S. national team

This post will be updated. All events are free unless otherwise noted.

American Outlaws viewing parties at Astro Beer Hall

As the U.S. men made their run to the round of 16 in December, Astro Beer Hall was packed with fans in red, white and blue chanting, drumming and loudly celebrating every American goal. Jake Didinsky, the president of the American Outlaws supporters group, expects more of the same when the American women take the field — well, for the first two matches, anyway. As they did last year, the Outlaws have created an exclusive beer: Goal’d, a “saison/lager hybrid” created at D.C.’s Right Proper Brewing, will be exclusively on tap at Astro. Capacity crowds are expected for 9 p.m. kickoffs, but no one is sure what to expect for the third. Once the tournament reaches the knockout rounds, the bar will be open no matter what, and U.S. fans stood in line for more than an hour to get in during the last tournament, so early arrival is suggested. 1306 G St. NW. facebook.com/AmericanOutlawsDC.

Washington Spirit World Cup watch parties

With four players on the U.S. roster, Washington Spirit fans have plenty to cheer for. The NWSL team is taking over the Bullpen — an outdoor event space across Half Street SE from the Navy Yard Metro, with room for up to 3,000 supporters — to show the first two U.S. matches on multiple big screens. Concession stands will sell beer and ballpark food, and children are welcome with an adult. RSVPs are requested, but no tickets are required. 1201 Half St. SE. washingtonspirit.com.

For those outside D.C., watch parties are planned at the Spirit’s “pub partners,” which include O’Connell’s in Old Town Alexandria, O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub in Clarendon and Tom’s Watch Bar at National Harbor.

Boundary Stone

The Bloomingdale pub will be open for all U.S. games, including the potentially crucial 3 a.m. match against Portugal on Aug. 1. Look for happy hour specials and a breakfast menu for matches in the wee hours. Other matches that fall in Boundary Stone’s usual operating hours (until midnight Sunday through Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday) will also be shown. 116 Rhode Island Ave. NW. boundarystonedc.com.

Last Call

U.S. defender Kelley O’Hara is a regular guest at Last Call — she was spotted watching the U.S. men there during the last World Cup — and the bar near Union Market is cheering her on with a late-night happy hour during games, including $8 Maker’s Mark cocktails on Friday and $6 Jameson specials on Wednesday. Other deals include a vodka soda decorated with a red, white and blue Rocket Pop ($10); a blueberry vodka mule ($11); and red, white and blue Jell-O shots after each goal ($3). Follow the bar on Instagram for updates on other viewing parties. 1301-A Fourth St. NE. lastcallbardc.com.

Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse

The best view of the U.S. women’s team might be at the Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse, which is showing the United States’ Wednesday match against the Netherlands on its full-size movie screen. Free reservations are requested; customers can also mention whether they’ll be cheering for the Americans or the Dutch. Doors at 8 p.m. 2903 Columbia Pike, Arlington. arlingtondrafthouse.com.

General World Cup viewing bars

Toro Bar

As noted above, Toro Bar will be open around-the-clock during the tournament, with rotating food specials depending on the time of day. There are pool tables and games to play while you wait for kickoff. 3708 14th St. NW. torobardc.com.

As You Are

Last month, Barracks Row favorite As You Are put out a call to soccer fans: “Let us know” what matches you want to see, even if they’re on overnight, and the bar would show them with sound. The schedule for the first three weeks of the tournament has been published on As You Are’s Instagram account and includes plenty of action, such as Saturday’s match between England and Haiti (5:30 a.m.) and Sunday’s tussle between Sweden and South Africa (1 a.m.). Not every match is on the schedule — no one requested Saturday’s 8 a.m. tilt between Denmark and China? — but the bar says it will show matches if fans promise to show up. 500 Eighth St. SE. asyouaredc.com.

Lunas de Buenos Aires

Lunas, located a half-block from Union Market, became a popular place to cheer for Argentina during the last World Cup — spot the mural of Diego Maradona? — with crowds singing and dancing inside and out. Head there for choripan and a bucket of Quilmes during the Argentina-South Africa game on July 27, but owners say they’ll also show the first two American matches. 1276 Fifth St. NE. lunasdc.com.

Wunder Garten

The NoMa beer garden has become a prime destination during international soccer tournaments, hosting viewing parties with embassies and supporters groups. Its hours of operation mean that it’s only showing matches that kick off before 10 p.m. for the duration of the tournament, including the first U.S. matches, but they should be lively affairs. Note that Eventbrite RSVPs through the Wunder Garten website do not count as tickets, and every match is first-come, first-seated unless you have a cabana reservation. 1101 First St. NE. wundergartendc.com.

