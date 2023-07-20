The 23 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Thursday, July 20
Take 5: Jazz at Smithsonian American Art Museum
Need a low-key after-work date idea? The Smithsonian American Art Museum brings drummer Keith Butler Jr., a D.C. jazz veteran and member of the ¡Fiasco! quartet, to perform in the airy Kogod Courtyard. Board games are available, or you can just bring a book. Wine, beer and refreshments are available from the courtyard cafe. 5 to 7 p.m. Free.
Friday, July 21
U.S. Women’s National Team viewing parties
The United States begins its quest for a third straight Women’s World Cup with a match against Vietnam in New Zealand, which gets underway at 9 p.m. Eastern time. It’s one of the earliest kickoffs in the tournament, and there are plenty of viewing parties around town. Among the best options: The American Outlaws once again take over Astro Beer Hall downtown for a night of nonstop drumming and singing. Just get there early — during the last World Cup, people waited up to an hour to get in. The Washington Spirit is hosting a viewing party at the Bullpen, a giant beer garden near Nationals Park that can hold up to 3,000 fans, and showing the game on giant screens. Other solid options include Last Call, Boundary Stone and Toro Bar. See our Women’s World Cup guide for more details and ideas.
‘Barbie’ parties
Even your pup can get in on the Barbiemania, thanks to Barbie Yappy Hour at Metrobar sponsored by doggy day care provider District Dogs. Prizes are up for grabs in the Barbie costume contest, and cocktails, snacks and games are available for both humans and canines. (5 to 9 p.m. Free; RSVP requested.) NoMa’s Wunder Garten beer garden in NoMa is turning into D.C.’s own Dreamhouse, thanks to a full week of parties celebrating Barbie and Ken. Friday’s KEN-rgy dance party is a tribute to the “overshadowed” companion that encourages guests to dress as Ken or one of his friends. Note that while RSVPs can be made through Eventbrite, that’s not a ticket guaranteeing admission, and entry is on a first-come, first-served basis. (8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Free; reservation requested.) For those in on the fan-driven double feature, DC9 is hosting a “Barbenheimer” party to continue the “Barbie” festivities with a nod to Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” also out Friday. Guests dressed in costumes from either movie receive food and drink specials, and the dance party includes a “Barbie” photo booth. 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. $5 in advance; $10 day of.
Belgian National Day
You don’t have to be Belgian — or know anything about the Belgian Revolution of 1830 — to enjoy good beer and mussels at local restaurants on Belgium’s National Day. Brasserie Beck has Belgian beer specials and brewery giveaways that rotate every two hours — think half-price St. Bernardus Abt. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m., or free glassware with the purchase of a Straffe Hendrik Tripel from 6 to 8 p.m. — and a contest to see who can eat the most mussels on the patio between 4 and 8 p.m. (Specials run from 11 a.m. to midnight.)
At Belga Cafe, former embassy chef Bart Vandaele offers a three-course Belgian menu for $55 through Saturday as part of Belgian Restaurant Week, but there’s also a party at the Barracks Row restaurant on Friday, with music, Belgian beer, and food and drink specials, beginning at 8 p.m.
Project Pat at the Howard Theatre
Patrick Earl Houston was born just six months before hip-hop itself, and as both celebrate their 50th birthdays this year, it’s time to reflect on a past that continues to influence the present. As Project Pat, Houston is one of Southern hip-hop’s most crucial voices, with a trademark style that is often imitated but never duplicated. Full of ping-pong pronunciation and drawn-out vowels, Pat has animated his own classics (“Chickenhead,” “Don’t Save Her”), elevated those by his compatriots in Three 6 Mafia (“Sippin’ on Some Syrup”), and served as source material for today’s biggest stars (Drake, Cardi B, J. Cole and more). 8 p.m. $40.
Saturday, July 22
Mei Xiang’s birthday at the National Zoo
Saturday is a bittersweet birthday for one of D.C.’s most beloved residents. Giant panda Mei Xiang turns 25, and it’s the last celebration for her at the National Zoo, as she, partner Tian Tian and cub Xiao Qi Ji are all scheduled to return to China in December. The pandas usually receive cakes made of frozen juice, fruit, vegetables and leaf-eater biscuits on special occasions — Mei enjoyed a three-tiered ice cake last year — and if you want to watch her devour her treat, remember that you need a free timed-admission pass to enter the zoo. Coming up: Xiao Qi Ji’s 3rd birthday party on Aug. 21, and Tian Tian’s big 2-6 on Aug. 27. 9 to 10 a.m. Free; daily entry pass required.
(D)rafts and (C)rafts at Dock 5 at Union Market
You might have perused a makers’ market pop-up at a brewery taproom, or enjoyed a craft beer while browsing a holiday market, but the worlds of shopping and sipping have rarely come together like this. (D)rafts and (C)rafts is a collaboration between two nonprofits: the D.C. Brewers’ Guild, which focuses on the craft beer community, and the D.C. Makers’ Guild, which represents local artisans. This afternoon event at Union Market’s Dock 5 is full of independent makers: Try unlimited samples from 20 breweries and distilleries from around the area, including Black Viking, Red Bear and Cotton & Reed. Meanwhile, 15 vendors sell homemade goods, such as coconut wax candles from London Wick, leather purses and wallets from Stitch & Rivet, prints of local landmarks from DC Is My City and brightly patterned scarves from All Very Goods. Visitors can also get hands-on in a dedicated crafting area, while food and nonalcoholic drinks are available from Union Market vendors. Noon to 4 p.m. $20-$80.
Grilled Cheese Social at Sandlot Anacostia
As soon as it launched in 2014, the Grilled Cheese Social became one of D.C.’s best day parties. The formula was a no-brainer: Take the Rock Creek Social Club, featuring party-rocking, genre-skipping DJs like Jerome Baker III; put the party outside on a Saturday afternoon; and add a menu of delicious, savory takes on grilled cheese sandwiches. Grilled Cheese Social returns to Sandlot Anacostia this weekend. RSVP for free admission, and come hungry and ready to dance. 4 to 10 p.m. Free-$20.
La Placita DMV at Gateway DC
Experience a bit of San Juan in Southeast at the La Placita DMV Puerto Rican festival, which is packed with music, food, art and family activities stretching over eight hours. Performances feature local bands alongside artists from Puerto Rico, including El Hijo de Borikén, musicians who meld rap and the Puerto Rican musical style called plena, and percussionist Daniel Diaz. Food comes from vendors including Lechonera DMV of Woodbridge, Seventh Street’s Qui Qui and food truck Borinquen Lunch Box. Expect to see arts and crafts, a dominoes tournament and a kids’ zone, as well as a beer garden and vendors selling the Puerto Rican snow cones known as piraguas. Noon to 8 p.m. $45-$55; children younger than 12 admitted free.
International Colombian Festival of Washington, D.C., at Catholic University
Washington’s International Colombian Festival is headed to Brookland, bringing Colombian food, dance performances and folk traditions to Catholic University’s campus. Music is a big part of the festival, and you can expect to hear artists who specialize in everything from salsa and merengue to urban Latin beats, as well as traditional folk music such as vallenato and cumbia. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. $20-$25; free for kids younger than 12.
BabyCat Brewery Summer Fest
Kensington’s BabyCat Brewery has a wonderful outdoor space with furniture, picnic tables and a view of passing trains. Summer Fest means even more room to party, as the brewery takes over the neighboring parking lot. It’ll need it, too, with live music from the indie-bluegrass band the Hackensaw Boys, supported by Vinyl Fever and Caulfields Radio; an activity area for kids; misting tents; vendors selling crab cakes; and, of course, plenty of beer. Adult admission includes one beer. Noon to 11 p.m. $18; $5 for ages 10 to 20; free for children younger than 10.
Mr. Jazziq at Culture
The Experience Africa conference brings speakers, panel discussions, networking and a fashion show to American University on Saturday, highlighting connections and opportunities between the African and Caribbean diasporas. After the work is done, attention turns to Culture, an event space in Ivy City, where South African amapiano DJ and producer Mr. Jazziq is making his D.C. debut. Amapiano — a jazzy, dubby style of deep house born in South Africa — is blowing up internationally, and Mr. Jazziq, a former member of the popular duo JazziDisciples, whose tagline was “Amapiano is a lifestyle,” is a perfect introduction. 10 p.m. $40-$60.
Discover Summer at the Rubell Museum
If your family hasn’t explored the Rubell Museum — a collection of contemporary art that opened in a former school in Southwest Washington last fall — this weekend is a great opportunity. The D.C. Library’s Discover Summer program stops at the Rubell on Saturday morning for story time and other activities, and admission to the museum is free for all D.C. residents. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; registration required.
DJ Lag at the Owl Room
One of the most potent and vital styles of dance music to emerge out of the global underground in recent years is gqom, a sound born in South Africa marked by rumbling bass and shifty drum patterns that don’t play by the four-on-the-floor rules of Western house and techno. DJ Lag is the self-described “king of gqom” and has been the genre’s biggest ambassador. After co-producing the supercharged “My Power” on Beyoncé’s “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack album, Lag returned last year with his debut album. “Meeting With the King” showcases the growth of his productions from skeletal club constructions to vocal-heavy dance floor destroyers. 9 p.m. $17-$20.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at Reston Town Center
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy set the soundtrack for the 1990s swing revival, even if its better material, such as “You & Me & the Bottle Make Three Tonight,” was influenced more by the jump blues of Louis Prima than by 1930s big bands. A quarter-century after the band’s breakthrough in the film “Swingers,” Big Bad Voodoo Daddy continues to tour music halls and theaters across the country — and it’s making a stop under the pavilion at Reston Town Center as part of the city’s Concerts on the Town series. See if you remember the steps you learned in a long-ago swing dance class. 7:30 to 10 p.m. Free.
Smithsonian American Art Museum Arcade
The museum continues its celebration of art and video games, with this year’s theme tied to current exhibit “Musical Thinking: New Video Art and Sonic Strategies” — exploring the music in video games that evokes emotional responses and helps to communicate a game’s story. During the Indie Developer Showcase, creators will speak about games that use sound and music design in new ways. Classic video and arcade games are also free to the public throughout the day, and there’ll be a scavenger hunt. At 2:30 p.m., Triforce Quartet performs video game music on string instruments, and around 5:30, DJs Dark Prime and Plynk take the stage. 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free.
Get Flee Market at the Sandlot Georgetown
The monthly market returns to the event space’s Georgetown location with a promise of one-of-a-kind vintage and thrifted clothing up for grabs. You can also find streetwear, collectibles and home goods at this month’s iteration. Once you’re done shopping, grab some refreshments and enjoy a live DJ set. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.
Zine workshop and reading at Fantom Comics
The Dupont Circle comic book store has two zine-related events on Saturday. First, try your hand at your own zine with the help of local artists. Supplies are provided, and masks are required. (2 p.m. Free.) Come back in the evening for the store’s summer zine reading, featuring an open-mic approach with area creators. (7 to 10 p.m. Free.)
Sunday, July 23
Pon Di River at Pearl Street Warehouse
A night of reggae, soca, Afrobeats and amapiano at Pearl Street finds WKYS’s DJ Trini joined by globe-trotting DJ and party host Lala, and a special Caribbean-themed drink menu for the evening. Remember the throwback vibes: There are prizes for the best ’90s dancehall outfits. 8 p.m. $30.
Monday, July 24
Night of 1,000 Cakes at Fort Reno
There are only a few shows left in the annual Fort Reno concert series, so if you haven’t made it up to Tenleytown for the 55-year summer staple — well, what are you waiting for? Monday is the Night of 1,000 Cakes, where attendees are invited to bring cupcakes and baked goods to share, with performers including the bouncy, tuneful indie rock trio Dot Dash. July 27 brings three more acts, including Cinema Hearts, the hook-filled indie group led by former pageant queen Caroline Weinroth. Picnics, dogs and kids are welcome in the fields across the street from Jackson-Reed High School; alcohol and glass bottles are not. Monday and July 27 at 7 p.m. Free.
Montana of 300 at Pie Shop
Montana of 300 made his first mark in rap with “Ice Cream Truck,” bringing singsong simplicity to a tale of street violence that saw the Chicago talent compare himself to Nino from “New Jack City” and Al Pacino’s famous film gangsters. He’s used a similarly yin-and-yang approach in the years since. With an adaptable flow, Montana bounds between shouted threats and crooned entreaties, whether getting sexplicit over drill beats or delivering playful punchlines about dark subjects. The 34-year-old says his sixth album, 2022’s “Rap God,” is his last solo effort — one that closes with him positing that “maybe you’ll love me when I’m gone.” 8 p.m. $20.
Wednesday, July 26
‘Rent’ in Concert at the Kennedy Center
Musical fans might have seen and listened to “Rent” over and over, but the National Symphony Orchestra is putting a new spin on the Broadway classic. The NSO presents its world symphonic premiere of “Rent” at the Kennedy Center, bringing Broadway stars to sing tunes like “Seasons of Love” and “Light My Candle” with the backing of the live orchestra. Participating voices include Lorna Courtney (a Tony nominee for “& Juliet”), Ali Stroker (a Tony winner for “Oklahoma!”), Myles Frost (a Tony winner for “MJ: The Musical”) and Andrew Barth Feldman (the “Dear Evan Hansen” alum and star of this summer’s Jennifer Lawrence flick “No Hard Feelings”). Wednesday through July 28 at 8 p.m. $39-$159.
‘A Tale of Two Cemeteries’ talk at City Tavern
One historian is responsible for two of the nation’s most prominent final resting spots: Capitol Hill’s Congressional Cemetery and Georgetown’s Oak Hill Cemetery. They’re home to names like John Philip Sousa, Madeleine Albright, John Quincy Adams and some of Washington’s most famous — and infamous — inhabitants. In this talk, Paul K. Williams (who is also a historic preservationist) discusses the history of both spots, plus behind-the-scenes stories. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free; registration required.