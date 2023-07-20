D.C. mayor hopes new police chief, crime bill can spur tangible change

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s recent nomination of a new chief of police and backing of emergency public safety legislation comes as the city grapples with a surge in violent crime and homicides. But reducing crime also will be crucial for the Democratic mayor to accomplish third-term goals that are focused largely on reversing negative outcomes from the pandemic: revitalizing downtown, attracting thousands of new residents to the District, and expanding opportunities for high school students to enter the city’s workforce and establish roots as homeowners.

“People are depending on [these changes]. We have businesses that patrons are scared to go on H Street — if that continues, tax revenue goes down and we can’t afford programs and it gets even worse,” longtime anti-violence activist Ronald Moten said. “Tourists, patrons and residents will think twice, and it has a domino effect on our entire city. We need results, I think everybody knows that, and that’s why the crime bill passed.”

Asked Wednesday about the pressure to deliver results, Bowser said that she feels it regularly as D.C.’s mayor — but that she’s acutely aware of the domino effect that Moten described, with her agenda to revitalize downtown and attract thousands of new residents on the line. Improving the state of public safety in D.C., she said, “underlines everything that we do.”

Advertisement

“I feel pressure every single day,” Bowser said. “That’s what being mayor of a big city is. You wake up wanting to deliver more and better for the people you serve, and you start with public safety.”

The public safety legislation introduced by D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) — which takes effect for 90 days and is a modified version of a permanent “Safer, Stronger DC” measure that Bowser introduced in May — enhances a rebate program to encourage more private security cameras, allows pretrial GPS monitoring data to be used as evidence of guilt in court, and creates new offenses, including felony strangulation and endangerment with a firearm and for shooting in public. It also makes it easier to detain pretrial juveniles for certain violent offenses and adults charged with any violent offense.

Compared to last year, homicides in the District are up 15 percent and threaten to eclipse 200 for the third straight year. Violent crimes overall are up 37 percent from 2022.

Advertisement

Lawmakers, including Pinto, have said they only viewed the emergency legislation as a starting point to reverse these trends, which Bowser has echoed, adding Wednesday that her administration plans “to be talking about more initiatives and services in the coming days and weeks that we also think will contribute to improving safety.” The emergency bill is now at Bowser’s desk, and she said she intends to sign it soon. The council is expected to consider Bowser’s permanent bill following its summer recess.

Bill Lightfoot, an adviser to Bowser and her campaign chair, said the mayor’s legislative efforts come in response to residents who have vocalized their fears about potentially being a victim of a crime while trying to live their day-to-day lives.

“The mayor is keenly aware that our residents feel unsafe. That our neighborhoods have been terrorized with acts of random violence, indiscriminate shooting and illegal guns, car hijackings happening in broad daylight. She’s very aware of that,” Lightfoot said. “She realized that people truly want to feel safe and they expect the government to give them a sense of security they don’t have right now.”

Advertisement

He added: “The mayor felt like she had to do something visible, so people could see it.”

But the urgent nature and rhetoric surrounding the emergency legislation have also created an expectation that it can lead to more immediate change, drawing skepticism from some criminal justice experts. Eduardo Ferrer, a juvenile justice policy director at Georgetown University, said he was doubtful the bill would have an immediate impact considering that it is largely “reactive” to crime vs. preventive.

“It was meant to change the way that we respond once harm has happened,” Ferrer said. “If we want to change the trajectory we have been on recently as a city, we have to focus much more intentionally and strategically on prevention and intervention.”

The provision making it easier to detain adults charged with violent crimes has drawn pushback from criminal justice advocates and council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4), who made an impassioned argument on the dais that the measure would not substantially reduce crime and instead encroach on defendants’ rights.

Advertisement

Bowser, however, argued last week that the legislation would “have an impact the second a judge decides that somebody who has committed a violent crime should be held until their trial.”

And when explaining last week why she believed expanding pretrial detention was necessary, Pinto said on multiple occasions that she reviewed data that showed more than 100 people charged with violent crimes were rearrested for another violent crime while out on bond in the first three months of 2023, a statistic she called “unacceptable.”

But this data turned out to be incorrect.

According to Pretrial Services Agency data provided to The Washington Post days after Pinto’s comments, out of more than 2,800 people charged with violent or “dangerous” offenses who are out on bond, more than 100 were rearrested for any offense in the first six months of fiscal year 2023.

Advertisement

Pinto acknowledged the error in an interview Tuesday, saying she misspoke but that she still believed that the provisions making it easier to detain people charged with violent offenses will help make a dent in the city’s crime problem.

“My hope is that piece of the emergency package will help drive down some crime and violence that we’re seeing. And we will be following that data closely,” she added.

Pinto is planning to hold a confirmation hearing on Pamela A. Smith, Bowser’s nominee to lead the police department, once lawmakers return from summer recess.

Lawmakers said Smith, who spent 24 years with U.S. Park Police before joining the department 14 months ago as its chief equity officer, generally left a good impression at her introductory news conference earlier this week.

Smith on Monday vowed to focus her attention on the city’s hot spots and most violent offenders, adding that she brings a “fresh perspective” as a native of Pine Bluff, Ark., whose career stops have included Staten Island, as a social worker, to the three major U.S. cities where the Park Police has bureaus (San Francisco, New York and D.C.).

Advertisement

Her level of experience within the department differs from the city’s former chief, Robert J. Contee III, whom Bowser appointed to the job in late 2020, said D.C. historian George Derek Musgrove. While both were internal promotions, Contee joined the department as a teenager and rose through the ranks over the course of three decades before he became chief, making him an instantly recognizable figure to many.

“It’s striking in that regard,” Musgrove said of the differences.

Smith’s nomination plugs a critical hole in the city’s public safety leadership — but it isn’t the only one. Lightfoot pointed out that the mayor has been confronting the surge in violent crime with a lot of new leaders and a lack of permanent leadership in key public safety offices — including the Office of Gun Violence Prevention and the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, which were led by Linda Harllee Harper, who died in May. Bowser’s former deputy mayor of public safety Christopher Geldart resigned in the fall, and her new deputy mayor, Lindsey Appiah, came on in January.

Advertisement

Patrice Sulton, executive director of the DC Justice Lab and who served on the city’s police reform commission, said that lack of consistency has been a problem, “because the institutions here are just so big.” It can be tough during frequent cycles of new leadership, she said, “to turn a ship that large.”

But she said she was withholding judgment before she heard more from Smith about her vision. She was encouraged, she said, to hear Smith talking Monday about prioritizing community engagement and constitutional policing — but would be eyeing the types of evidence-based strategies Smith plans to deploy to keep neighborhoods safe. There are tons of recommendations, she said, the police reform commission put forth that she hoped Smith would consider.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said Monday he is particularly interested in Smith’s management skills and how she engenders trust in the community. Pinto said she expects to press Smith on her strategies to recruit and retain more officers — aiming to remedy attrition that has recently hampered the department — while also asking about her “specific vision to drive down crime and violence.”

Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who led the council’s judiciary committee before Pinto and oversaw Contee’s confirmation, said he is rooting for Smith’s success and eager to hear about her strategies. But he is also not banking on her to fix the city’s crime problems single-handedly.

Advertisement

“I want whoever is the chief to be successful, to be able to do a great job. But this is now, I think, the fourth police chief that I’ve seen dating back nine years,” Allen said. “It’s got to be more than just the personality of a single person. It really is about how do you get an actionable, strategic, coordinated public safety plan to drive down gun violence in our city?”

Hashing out that plan will involve more of the same debates and meetings focused on public safety that have become routine in the District, and those discussions will probably test whether the council and the Bowser administration can remain aligned in their response after reaching a compromise around Pinto’s emergency bill.

China Dickerson, a political strategist and advisory neighborhood commissioner in Ward 2, said previous community meetings involving the city’s host of public safety agencies at times have devolved into a blame game around responsibility.

“Residents are sitting in meetings where prosecutors say the police evidence is weak, while police say [prosecutors] are too quick to drop charges,” Dickerson said. “Who do we talk to if everyone is pointing the finger?”

While her constituents have been understanding of the interagency tensions that complicate the city’s crime fight, Dickerson said, it’s possible they will look increasingly to the city’s top elected leader without clear signs of improvement.

“It doesn’t appear they’re blaming the mayor yet. They’re blaming prosecutors and the police department,” she added. “But that might turn around depending on how bad things get because summertime is the worst period for crime.”

Gift this article Gift Article