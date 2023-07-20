The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Man fatally shot in Prince George’s, police say

By
July 20, 2023 at 10:55 a.m. EDT
0 min

A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the Fairmount Heights area of Prince George’s County, police say.

Officers responding to the report of a shooting on the 1200 block of Fairmont Heights Drive at approximately 4:50 p.m. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. He later died at a hospital, they say.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

According to police, this does not appear to be a random act.

Also Wednesday in Prince George’s County, a man was fatally shot inside a coffee shop in Forestville.

Loading...