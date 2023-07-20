Man fatally shot in Prince George’s, police say

A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the Fairmount Heights area of Prince George’s County, police say.
According to police, this does not appear to be a random act.
FATAL SHOOTING: 1200 block of Fairmont Heights Dr. Prelim: at approx. 4:50 pm officers responded for a shooting. Once on scene they located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) July 19, 2023
Also Wednesday in Prince George’s County, a man was fatally shot inside a coffee shop in Forestville.