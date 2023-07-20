The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
D.C.

Crash at Georgetown Hospital injures 5 pedestrians, at least 1 critically

The incident occurred just after 12:40 p.m. in the parking garage adjacent to the hospital’s emergency room, D.C. police said.

July 20, 2023 at 2:08 p.m. EDT
A driver in the parking garage of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital on Thursday struck and injured five people, one of them critically, according to public safety officials.

The incident occurred just after 12:40 p.m. in the parking garage adjacent to the hospital’s emergency room, D.C. police said. The hospital is located at 3800 Reservoir Road NW.

All five victims have been transported to the hospital for treatment. Their ages and identities were not immediately known.

D.C. police said a woman was found unconscious and not breathing. By midday Thursday, officials did not have information available about the condition of the other victims.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

