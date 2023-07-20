Man charged in killing of 6-year-old girl dies in D.C. jail, officials say

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

A man charged with fatally shooting 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney two years ago in Southeast Washington’s Congress Heights neighborhood was found dead in the D.C. jail early Thursday, according to jail officials and D.C. police. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The D.C. Department of Corrections confirmed Marktwan Hargraves, 24, of Waldorf, Md. was found unresponsive at the jail around 2:32 a.m. and later pronounced dead. The cause of death remains pending autopsy, according to a statement from Corrections spokeswoman Setareh Yelle.

Jail officials administered Narcan — which is used to treat narcotic overdoses — and performed CPR, according to the statement.

Hargraves was charged with second-degree murder in Nyiah’s slaying and was scheduled for trial in D.C. Superior Court in April.

Nyiah and several other people, including both of her parents, were shot shortly after 11 p.m. on July 16, 2021 while walking along the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE. Nyiah was the only person killed.

Advertisement

Police at the time said the shooting involved members of a violent street gang called the MLK Crew, named after the street on which Nyiah was shot. They said the girl’s father was a suspected member of the crew and might have been targeted in the shooting. Nyiah was recalled as an energetic, happy girl eager to start first grade.

Within days of Nyiah’s death, federal authorities arrested her father and a dozen others suspected members of the gang. In 2022, a federal judge sentenced Nyiah’s father to 37 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, saying he shared in the blame for his daughter’s death.

Police arrested Hargraves 12 days after the shooting after they said detectives linked him to a burned-out vehicle used in the attack.

Authorities alleged Hargraves went on social media trying to exchange the rifle used in the shooting for two handguns. They also said he exhibited “consciousness of guilt” in text message exchanges with associates.

Advertisement

A little more than an hour after the shooting, prosecutors said an Instagram account run by Killmoenews, which tracks public safety incidents in the D.C. area, posted that a 6-year-old girl had been killed. Police said they believe that is how Hargraves found out that a child had been shot.

Hours later, police said Hargraves sent a group text saying he had “cried last night” about something “crushing me inside.” When recipients asked for more details, he directed them to the Instagram post, authorities said.

Hargraves’ attorneys with the D.C. Public Defender Service have disputed the police account. They did not comment on their client’s death on Thursday.

Early Thursday, that same Instagram poster, tweeting under the handle Killmoenetwork inc. broke the news of Hargraves’s death.

Gift this article Gift Article