Woman killed in Georgetown Hospital crash helped children in Haiti

Jewel Bazilio-Bellegarde had devoted years to a Maryland nonprofit founded to help the people of Haiti after a devastating 2010 earthquake, and her recent efforts were about to pay off. On Monday, children in a remote village of that country would attend a summer camp, which Bazilio-Bellegarde had helped fund and supply.

But a lingering virus required medical care, so Bazilio-Bellegarde briefly put on hold her donation calls and sponsorship recruitment to see a doctor Thursday at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Northwest Washington, said Carline Brice-Mesilus, the CEO of HavServe, the nonprofit for which Bazilio-Bellegarde volunteered.

At the end of her visit, as she waited with others at a valet station in a hospital parking garage adjacent to the emergency room, the driver of an Audi Q5 apparently attempting to turn accelerated and struck the group, injuring five and killing the 68-year-old grandmother from Silver Spring, D.C. police said.

Brice-Mesilus, along with a relative of Bazilio-Bellegarde, said family members and fellow volunteers are devastated. In interviews, their thoughts quickly turned to the children of Haiti, particularly those Lebrun Village, about 80 miles southwest of Port-au-Prince and reachable only by a two-hour hike from the nearest main road, where the start of summer camp is fast approaching and their most faithful advocate is now gone.

“Now we all have to pick up the pieces and keep going,” Brice-Mesilus said. She recalled visiting the impoverished nation beset with political and gang violence and ravaged by national disasters in the past, and Bazilio-Bellegarde witnessing an extreme “level of suffering.”

The CEO said Bazilio-Bellegarde embraced the saying, “We do whatever we can with whatever we have.” Those who knew her said she found ways to relax with the simplest of things: drinking tea with friends on her deck, playing with her grandsons, ages 11 months and 6 years, enjoying the company of her husband, taking annual trips to the beach, and losing herself in romance novels and books on political history.

D.C. police said the fatal crash occurred about 12:40 p.m. inside the hospital parking garage on Reservoir Road NW. They said a woman driving a 2011 Audi Q5 was trying to make a three-point turn when she accelerated toward a wall. She tried to avoid striking the wall but instead drove toward a the valet station, police said.

Authorities said their investigation into the crash is continuing and no charges have been filed. Police declined to identify the driver, who they said remained on the scene.

Brice-Mesilus said Bazilio-Bellegarde was born in the Caribbean and came to the United States many years ago, eventually settling in the Washington area. She graduated from Georgetown University’s School of Languages and Linguistics in 1978, a school spokesman said, and spoke four languages — English, French, Spanish and Portuguese. The spokesman said that school has since been folded into other disciplines.

Bazilio-Bellegarde married Serge Bellegarde, who was born in Haiti and also volunteers with HavServe, and they had a daughter, Gabrielle, who is now 35 years old and lives in Bowie, Md., according to Brice-Mesilus and the daughter. Bazilio-Bellegarde started working for the federal government 25 years ago, most recently with the Health Resources and Services Administration, an arm of the Department of Heath and Human Services.

She retired last year as a senior adviser in the HIV/AIDS Bureau, where an HRSA spokesman said she tracked changes in health-care plans and coverage, organized programs, evaluated legislation and coordinated grants.

“She was a cherished colleague,” said the spokesman, Martin A. Kramer.

A group of people born in Haiti started HavServe after visiting the country in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake, which the United Nations said killed an estimated 220,000 people. Brice-Mesilus said Bazilio-Bellegarde, who joined the group around the time of its founding, served as chief executive for two years at one point. She visited Haiti in 2016; the CEO said plans for a group to go to Haiti this year were canceled because of the volatile situation.

So Bazilio-Bellegarde set up the camp by working the phones, fundraising and finding volunteers in Haiti. The nonprofit also set up a school for 200 children in Lebrun; the annual month-long camp in the same village draws about 500 children, the CEO said.

Gabrielle Bellegarde described her mother as “the most compassionate person, very generous, very patient, very genuine and well-meaning, who wanted the best for everyone. She wanted everybody to be mindful of others who were less fortunate, and to make a life of service.”

The people she helped, Bellegarde said, “had the least among us.”

Bellegarde said that before joining the federal government, her mother worked at another nonprofit and visited southern Africa. She loved barbecues, celebrating birthdays and other milestones, and traveling. But even when she went someplace for leisure, her daughter said “it wasn’t just about the tourist attractions, but how the people lived.”

