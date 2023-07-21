Two critically wounded in shooting at Fort Totten Metro station

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

Two people, one of them a teenager, were shot and critically wounded Thursday night at the Fort Totten Metro station in Northeast Washington, according to Metro Transit Police. The shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. at the station in the 500 block of Galloway Street NE, near the Michigan Park neighborhood. Metro said on Twitter the station remained closed Friday morning for both Red and Green line trains, which were bypassing the terminal.

Transit police said in a social media alert that it appeared “the victims were fighting over a gun when it went off.” Police also said an armed security guard shot at one gunman after being shot at. Police said the victims sustained “possible life-threatening injuries.”

Authorities did not provide additional details or say where in the station the shooting occurred. Transit police said D.C. police had assumed control of the investigation. D.C. police did not provide an additional update early Friday.

Violence at Metro stations and aboard trains has been an concern for months. In February, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced plans to deploy D.C. police to accompany transit officers at Metro stations across the District.

Several people have been killed on the Metro system this year, including the May shooting death of 17-year-old Brendan Ofori who police said was killed during a robbery attempt aboard a train as it pulled into the Waterfront station.

In mid-May, 18-year-old Tenneson Vaughn Leslie Jr. was fatally shot in the head as he ran from two assailants on a Metro platform in Wheaton. In February, a Metro employee was fatally shot after he tried to stop a gunman targeting commuters inside the Potomac Avenue Metro station.

In addition to extra police patrols, Metro has said it assigned private security guards who have arrest powers to patrol up 20 percent of its 97 stations. Metro did not immediately say if the security guard who police said fired his weapon at Fort Totten on Thursday was one of those contractual employees.

This story is developing and will be updated.

