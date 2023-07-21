Storm heralded arrival of summer landmark

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Friday we marked the 21st of July, marking one month since the June 21 solstice, the day generally accepted as the start of summer. So we travelers through the calendar and the seasons have come to the end of the first trimester of astronomical summer.

Longtime residents of the Washington region have gained at the least a healthy respect for this season, perhaps above all others. Without much effort, many of us acknowledge summer can immerse us in sweaty, sultry, even sleepless miseries.

In Washington so far this summer, to the likely gratitude of many, it has not been so. Through no apparent fault or virtue of our own, we have been spared summer’s thermal extremism. Other parts of the country have demonstrated its existence. But here, it has thus far been absent.

Friday seemed the latest example. On Friday Washington’s high temperature failed even to reach 90. Friday’s 88-degree top reading, two degrees below average, made the day one of the month’s coolest. Or perhaps if not coolest, least warm. (Two days this month were cooler. Their highs were 87.)

If we recognize our inability to control the weather, we may nevertheless develop confidence that we know what to expect from it. Most of the time in summer, a thunderstorm in the late afternoon scarcely surprises us.

But at 4 a.m., even hardened veterans of Washington weather may have failed for some seconds at least to recognize the thunderous roar that exploded in the quiet torpor of a summer night.

In the darkness, winds rose, and more than a third of an inch of rain pelted the streets of the nighttime city. The peak wind came to 35 miles per hour, and Friday’s peak gust amounted to 47, as even in darkness, the storm put its stamp on the entire day.

In the daylight hours, residents who slept through the fireworks might have spotted clues to what they had missed. Fallen twigs and branches littered the ground in places.

Overall, this has been a wet month in a dry year. Washington’s rainfall has now come to more than 5 inches, by official measurement. It is about 2 inches more than the normal 3 inches at this time. Yet for the entire year, Washington remains about 25 percent below normal.

After the morning’s rain Friday, the sky seemed to assume a deeper, purer shade of blue than might be the summertime norm. Big, billowing summer clouds shared the skies with filmy tissues of faint white.

But behind all the shifting layers, the sky seemed washed clean of summer haze, and it demonstrated a rain-scrubbed clarity, exhilaratingly vivid for a July day.

