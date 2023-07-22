Montgomery County officer fatally shoots man suspected in stabbings, police say

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

A Montgomery County police officer fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing four people in the Aspen Hill area on Saturday morning, police said. Three of the stabbing victims were taken to the hospital, Montgomery County Assistant Police Chief Darren Francke said at a news conference. All are expected to survive, he said.

Police were dispatched to Unique, a thrift store off in the 12200 block of Veirs Mill Road, at about 10:36 a.m. Saturday for a report of a stabbing. As officers were en route, Francke said they received another call about a stabbing nearby on the 4100 block of Colie Drive — which is located behind the shopping center that contains Unique.

Francke said preliminary information show the stabbings appeared to be random. One of the victims was stabbed near Unique, two were stabbed at a yard sale on Colie Drive and the fourth victim was found by police in the area.

Advertisement

“On a Saturday afternoon, when folks are having a yard sale and just shopping at a very popular thrift store, we don’t expect this,” Francke said. “We certainly don’t accept it.”

Francke said people in the area gave police information to help them find a suspect. During the search, police said a man appeared in front of a police cruiser. An officer called out that he had the suspect, Francke said. Another officer arrived and observed the suspect was armed with a butcher knife.

Francke said an officer fired multiple rounds at the suspect. Police administered first aid, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not immediately release the suspect’s name.

The officer-involved shooting will be investigated by a division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

The officer who shot the suspect was placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice for such investigations. Another officer who witnessed the shooting was also placed on leave for his welfare, Francke said.

No officers were injured, but Francke said “they are shaken up.”

Thomas Lester, a spokesman from the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, said that the incident was captured on a body camera and footage would be released within about two weeks. A report will be forwarded to the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office once the investigation is completed.

Gift this article Gift Article