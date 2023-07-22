A D.C. elected official serving from jail was moved out of town

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

While inside the D.C. jail, Leonard Bishop was a voice for the more than 1,000 people incarcerated alongside him. In November 2022, he was unanimously elected to serve as an advisory neighborhood commissioner, the most granular level of political office in the city, to represent a Ward 7 neighborhood that includes the D.C. jail. He had access to his own office where he was permitted, for four hours a day, to take calls, email other elected officials and testify over video at D.C. Council meetings about the issues affecting people inside the jail.

But on Thursday morning, Bishop, 48, was transferred out of the jail, effectively taking away his position.

Bryan Fleck, spokesman Marshals Service for D.C. Superior Court, could not confirm where Bishop was being relocated to.

The transfer means Bishop will no longer be able to represent his district in D.C., where he had been elected to serve until January 2025. After Washington City Paper wrote about his impending transfer, political leaders in D.C. scrambled this week to prevent it — but ultimately, Bishop was moved.

“I feel depressed sad, disappointed,” Bishop said in a phone call from Northern Neck Regional Jail in Virginia on Friday, where he is at an interim stop. “And if this was going to happen, I don’t know why they let me run for ANC.”

Bishop said as a commissioner, he has advocated for a faster mail service, more nutritious food, educational programming and the ability for those incarcerated to attend government meetings. He was the second incarcerated person to represent people inside the D.C. jail as an advisory neighborhood commissioner.

“Everything I have been working on, all the proposals … is basically obsolete now,” he said. “It just falls to the wayside.”

Bishop’s transfer will also limit his ability to see his 29-year-old daughter, Dianka Stoutamire, who lives in the District and visits on a regular basis.

“It’s going to affect me a lot,” Stoutamire said, adding she worries that she will become depressed. “He is my support system.”

Fleck said this week that Bishop was being returned to the Bureau of Prisons custody because he had no pending matters at D.C. Superior Court. He described this kind of transfer as usual procedure and said the personnel who scheduled it were not aware of Bishop’s role in city government.

“If he had anything holding him in D.C., we wouldn’t have sent him out,” Fleck said.

The majority of people incarcerated at the D.C. jail, which is not a federal prison facility, are waiting for the resolution of their cases or are serving sentences for misdemeanors. Those who are convicted of felonies are transferred to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Bishop has been incarcerated since 1994, when he was arrested at 19 in connection to the fatal shooting of Andre Newton in Southeast D.C. Bishop and co-defendant Rodney Brown were found guilty on murder charges and sentenced to life in prison.

Bishop and Brown have argued their innocence. In May 2022, Brown was released under a motion for a reduced sentence, but Bishop remained incarcerated. Bishop has a case in D.C. Superior Court under the Innocence Protection Act.

Bishop’s attorney, Carrie Weletz, said she was confused why officials decided to transfer him now while they are waiting for a decision in his Innocence Protection Act case. While in D.C., she said, he had access to his attorneys, his constituents and family.

“We did our best to try to keep him here because he is an advisory neighborhood commissioner. He was doing really well,” Weletz said. “He was trying to make things a little bit better for the actual people at the jail.”

D.C. leaders mobilized in his support — much like they did in 2021 when Joel Castón, the former advisory neighborhood commissioner for this district, was almost transferred.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), the District’s nonvoting delegate in Congress, initiated a case with the Bureau of Prisons on Bishop’s behalf, according to an email her district director sent to Bishop. Fellow advisory neighborhood commissioners sent a letter to Holmes Norton in his support, as well as a letter to D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and members of the D.C. Council, requesting they take “swift and concrete action” to stop Bishop’s transfer.

“The proposed transfer of Commissioner Bishop would not only destabilize and disenfranchise the residents he represents, but also contradicts best practices regarding reducing recidivism and strengthening community safety,” the commissioners wrote in the letter to D.C. officials.

Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) tweeted that she was “deeply concerned” by the possible transfer and had been working to prevent it so he could continue to serve as an advisory neighborhood commissioner. She pointed to these circumstances as a “frustrating reminder” of the District’s need for statehood and how without it, the city lacks power over its people who are incarcerated for felonies. As a city, not a state, the District does not have its own prison system.

During his nearly 30 years of incarceration, Bishop has been transferred among central detention facilities and prisons, including facilities in Virginia, Ohio, Kansas, Kentucky and Colorado, court records show.

He arrived at the D.C. jail in 2018, where he said it has been much easier to have access to educational programs, including enrolling in college classes and mentoring several young men. Although he only had a sixth-grade level of education when he was arrested, he earned his GED in 2001 and has continued to further his education, court records show.

He has enrolled in courses through Georgetown Street Law Program’s Moot Court; American University’s Inside Out Program, including as a teaching assistant for one of the classes; a College Bridge Writing Course taught by Princeton faculty; Ashland University and Howard University. He has joined a program where he mentors young men, winning a “Mentor of the Month” award in November and December 2021.

A 2022 motion requesting a reduction in Bishop’s sentence argued that he was not a public safety risk to the community. However, a judge denied the motion, arguing that his infractions during his sentence show “he has engaged in assaultive and violent behavior and, until recently, appears to have struggled to comply with the rules of the institutions.” Bishop is eligible to reapply for a reduction of his sentence three years after this denial.

Between 2002 and April 2018, the judge notes in court records, Bishop garnered 18 disciplinary infractions, among them refusing to obey an order, absence from a work assignment, possession of a dangerous weapon, assault with serious injury and fighting with another inmate.

The judge also notes the court has statements from the parents of Newton, , “describing the continuing trauma they endure as a result of the events that occurred on November 25, 1994.”

Attorneys representing Bishop and Brown argued in a joint court filing in February that several witnesses from a rival group admitted during court proceedings that another man killed Newton. Because of this, the attorneys argue, Bishop and Brown are innocent and should have their convictions vacated or be given a new trial.

“Rodney Brown and Leonard Bishop are innocent,” said Maggie Abernathy, a staff attorney with the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project who represented Brown. “As the evidence showed at the IPA hearing, the crime was committed by a rival crew member and had nothing to do with Rodney or Leonard.”

It is unclear who will replace Bishop’s role representing the D.C. jail on the Advisory Neighborhood Commission. Unfortunately, Bishop said, it seems any person who holds the same position could face the same challenges of being transferred before their 2-year-term is up.

“It’s basically impossible to serve out your whole term,” Bishop said. “We really ain’t giving the ANC commissioner the opportunity to do the job the community have given them.”

