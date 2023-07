A man was shot and killed Friday in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said.

The shooting occurred at about 4:50 p.m. in the 600 block of 46th Place SE, according to the police.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The man died at the scene, according to Sgt. David Randolph, a police spokesman. Police said they were searching for a suspect and suspect vehicle they believe to be connected to the shooting.