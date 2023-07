An 18-year-old was arrested Friday and charged with murder after the shooting of a D.C. man earlier this month.

On July 9 at around 12:25 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Kenilworth Avenue NE after they heard gunshots, D.C. police said in a statement. They found 30-year-old Charles Sullivan of Southeast Washington dead at the scene after suffering gunshot wounds, the statement said.