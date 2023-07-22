Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The first time I ever saw the Space Force flag — unveiled three years ago — it was being carried with all the other service flags in a colors presentation. As opposed to all the other flags, it was completely devoid of any campaign streamers, which are used to commemorate specific battles or events in the history of the service. I remember thinking, “Hmmm. No battle flags. And that’s the way we want to keep it, right?” Watching the annual Memorial Day concert on PBS, I saw that the Space Force flag now is adorned with many campaign streamers, just like all the other flags. What exactly are those streamers commemorating? Did I miss some real space-based engagements while watching sci-fi movies?

— Thomas M. Sneeringer, Washington

If Space Force did indeed repel an alien invasion in the last three years, then every person on planet Earth got hit with a neuralyzer. That’s the “flashy thing” wielded in the “Men in Black” movies that wipes away witnesses’ memories.

But Answer Man has been assured that’s not what happened. Rather, the Space Force flag was retroactively graced with streamers in recognition of the ways space-based technology and skills were employed before 2022.

A quick primer: Each branch of the military has a unique flag. And each branch decides which wars, campaigns or battles are worthy of battle streamers, the narrow strips of ribbon that hang down from the top of the staff from which a service flag is hung.

While the criteria for creating a streamer vary across the branches, the U.S. Army Center of Military History provides a good overview on its website, noting that “an official Army campaign recognizes a particular action or series of actions, involving combat, which has historical significance or military importance to the Army and the nation.”

The Army has the most streamers: 190. They range chronologically from the scarlet and yellow ribbon inscribed “LEXINGTON 1775” to the imperial blue streamer of the Inherent Resolve Campaign, conducted in 2014 and 2015 to root out ISIS from Iraq, Syria and Libya.

The design of a battle streamer matches the design of the ribbon that a service member earns and wears on his or her uniform.

The Coast Guard has 43 battle streamers. The Air Force has 135, the earliest of which memorializes the use of U.S. military aviation in Mexico in 1916. The Navy and the Marine Corps do things a little differently. Rather than commemorate each separate battle with a streamer, they have a streamer for each war that is then accessorized with Bronze or Silver Stars signifying different campaigns. The Navy has 36 battle streamers with 30 Silver Stars and 41 Bronze Stars. According to the Marine Corps History Division website, the Marine Corps has 55 streamers.

As for Space Force, a spokesperson emailed Answer Man: “On July 13, 2022, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall approved the display of 41 campaign and service streamers on the flag to honor the legacy of space support to military campaigns since the creation of Air Force Space Command in 1982. This follows the precedent set by the Air Force, which displays campaign streamers for air operations prior to its establishment in 1947.”

The Air Force example is a good one. Before 1947, land-based aviation — handled by the U.S. Army Air Forces — fell under Army jurisdiction, just as before 2020, space-based operations fell under the Air Force.

As Kendall wrote in the memorandum announcing Space Force’s streamers: “Although the United States Space Force is the newest military service, the military has developed and employed space capabilities in numerous campaigns, dating from the Cold War to the present. Military space capabilities such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, weather, global positioning systems, missile warning systems, and satellite communications have provided critical support to joint operations.”

The Space Force battle streamers range from 1983′s Operation Urgent Fury (the U.S. invasion of Grenada) to the Global War on Terrorism.

All of this stuff — the colors, the design, the symbolism — is from the world of heraldry. We may think of heraldry as the coat of arms an aristocratic family engraves on its silverware, but the practice was born of necessity, said Charles V. Mugno, a retired Marine Corps officer and director of the Army’s Institute of Heraldry.

Heraldry dates to the Middle Ages, when groups of combatants would face each other on the battlefield.

“One guy in silver — a knight — looks like another guy in silver,” Mugno said. “One soldier in a ragtag outfit looks like another soldier in a ragtag outfit. Out of that need to identify people on the battlefield came an evolution of using symbols, colors, flags and banners to identify people. That morphed into what we have now.”

Space Force will no doubt contribute to future military campaigns. It remains to be seen whether it will fight its own battles — “Independence Day” meets “Starship Troopers” — and earn its own unique campaign streamers.

