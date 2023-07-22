Saturday was July’s coolest day in Washington

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Deep in a traditionally sultry time in Washington we found ourselves on Saturday able to savor and celebrate a day that turned out to be the coolest here so far this month. The coolness diadem, or the comfort crown came our way by a small margin. But if records are to be kept, they must be respected, and the records clearly award July’s tolerability title to Saturday.

In Washington, the official high temperature, as of 5 p.m., came to 86 degrees. On every previous day this month, the mercury has climbed higher. The average high in Washington for July 22 is four degrees higher — 90.

At least as significant as below 90 temperatures, Saturday seemed to endorse the saying connecting heat and humidity. The expression is well-worn, but it still seemed true that it is NOT the heat but rather the humidity.

Saturday’s humidity seemed well-behaved, almost surprisingly unsummerlike. Its effects on us show up in the heat index; concocted from the mathematics of summer, it blends heat and humidity to portray environmental reality.

On Saturday, the heat index and the temperature marched in lockstep through the hours, with the index no more than a degree above the thermometer. Saturday seemed a welcome coincidence of a relatively comfortable temperature and a relatively comfortable humidity.

Above us drifted the comforting clouds of a quiet summer day. Puffy and white, or elongated and tinged with gray, they sometimes shielded us from the sun. Other times, we felt the fire of its rays.

But for a July day in Washington, and a weekend day besides, it seemed greedy to ask for more comfort.

