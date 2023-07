Police in Virginia said Friday that they arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old earlier this week.

On Tuesday at around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 14100 block of Big Crest Lane in Woodbridge for the report of a shooting, but could not find a victim, Prince William County police said in a statement. They later determined 18-year-old Jayson Lewis of Stafford was shot in the area and sought treatment at a hospital, the statement said. He was flown to a trauma center, where he died, police said.