Man charged with hate crimes in Annapolis shooting that killed three

A 43-year-old White man has been charged with three hate-crime counts in the Annapolis shooting of three Hispanic men who were killed over a parking dispute at a large party in June, according to court filings and the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Smith’s indictment included charges involving six surviving victims, including three who were shot and another three who were uninjured.
Charles Robert Smith, 45, is accused of shooting six people, killing three on a neighborhood street Sunday
According to charging documents, on June 11, Smith confronted Mario Mireles before pulling out a gun during an argument about a parked car blocking Smith’s driveway. The men “tussled over the gun.”
“During the tussle, Mr. Smith shot Mario Mireles. He also shot Christian Segovia,” police said in the charging documents. “Mr. Smith then stood over Mario Mireles and shot him several more times.”
Smith went inside his house to grab a rifle before shooting out the front window at people, killing Mario Mireles’s father, Nicolas, who came to his son’s aid, the charging documents said.
The investigation is ongoing. Smith is currently being jailed without bond.
An attorney listed in online court records for Smith said he was no longer representing Smith.