Man charged with hate crimes in Annapolis shooting that killed three

A 43-year-old White man has been charged with three hate-crime counts in the Annapolis shooting of three Hispanic men who were killed over a parking dispute at a large party in June, according to court filings and the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office. Charles Robert Smith faces 42 counts in total in an indictment filed Friday, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and firearms offenses in the shooting that killed 55-year-old Nicolas Mireles, 27-year-old Mario Antonio Mireles Ruiz and 24-year-old Christian Marlon Segovia, according to an Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office news release. Mireles and Mireles Ruiz were father and son. The victims' families had called for hate-crime charges during a vigil last month.

Smith’s indictment included charges involving six surviving victims, including three who were shot and another three who were uninjured.

According to charging documents, on June 11, Smith confronted Mario Mireles before pulling out a gun during an argument about a parked car blocking Smith’s driveway. The men “tussled over the gun.”

“During the tussle, Mr. Smith shot Mario Mireles. He also shot Christian Segovia,” police said in the charging documents. “Mr. Smith then stood over Mario Mireles and shot him several more times.”

Smith went inside his house to grab a rifle before shooting out the front window at people, killing Mario Mireles’s father, Nicolas, who came to his son’s aid, the charging documents said.

The investigation is ongoing. Smith is currently being jailed without bond.

An attorney listed in online court records for Smith said he was no longer representing Smith.

