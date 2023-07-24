Baltimore sailor reported missing at sea off Central American coast

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Baltimore man who founded an organization to promote sailing among African Americans and other minorities has been missing at sea since mid-July, a week after he set sail alone from Mexico bound for Panama, the Coast Guard said Monday. Donald Lawson, 41, an experienced sailor who grew up in West Baltimore and founded the nonprofit group Dark Seas Project, left Acapulco, Mexico, July 5 on his 60-foot racing trimaran, named Defiant, according to Petty Officer Hunter Schnabel, a Coast Guard spokesman. Schnabel said Lawson's wife contacted the Coast Guard late last week to report that she had been unable to contact him since July 12.

“He reported to his spouse that he was having some kind of electrical problem or failure,” Schnabel said.

On the first part of a planned voyage to Maryland, Lawson intended to sail along Central America’s Pacific coast to Panama Bay, a journey that the website Ports.com says is nearly 1,700 nautical miles. Schnabel said Lawson’s last known position, detected July 13, was about 275 nautical miles southeast of Acapulco. How far offshore he was is unclear.

Schnabel said the Coast Guard has few details about the effort to locate the boat because the search is being handled by Mexican maritime officials.

Lawson’s wife, Jacqueline Lawson, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Chesapeake Bay Magazine on Friday quoted her as saying that she received a text message from Lawson on July 9 in which he said his boat had lost engine power. On July 12, the last time she heard from him, Lawson told his wife that a storm had knocked out the boat’s wind generator, according to the magazine. A wind generator is an onboard machine that converts wind into electrical power.

Debora Abrams-Wright, a colleague of Larson’s at U.S. Sailing, the national governing body for the sport, said Lawson planned to pass through the Panama Canal to the Caribbean before sailing home to Maryland. She said she did not know the specifics of the reported problems that developed with his boat.

“He’s very a stalwart, very professional sailor,” said Abrams-Wright, a member of U.S. Sailing’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee, of which Lawson, an African American, is chairman. “He’s a man of great integrity, a leader and someone we all have great respect for,” she said, adding, “We’re all very, very concerned.”

Unlike a catamaran, which has two identical hulls, a trimaran has one large hull flanked by two outrigger hulls.

In interviews with the Baltimore Sun and other media outlets in recent months, Lawson said he was preparing to attempt to set a record aboard Defiant later this year. He hoped to become the fastest person (and the first African American) to circumnavigate the globe alone in a sailing vessel no longer than 60 feet. The world record is 74 days, and the record by an American is 107 days. Lawson said he was confident he could accomplish the feat in less than 70 days.

“I look forward to having the chance to just go, do my thing,” he told Chesapeake Bay Magazine in February while he was getting Defiant ready for the journey, set to begin in October.

“When I’m by myself,” he said, “I’m very calm.”

Mary Beth Sheridan contributed to this report.

