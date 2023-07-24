Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every family has them: stories that have been passed down from generation to generation, shared at holidays, reunions and funerals. But just because a story is memorable, it doesn’t mean it’s true. I asked readers to share these faulty family memories. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Johnny Bilheimer’s grandmother, Aleta Jessup (nee Aleta Garrison), was a dyed-in-the-wool Southern girl who never wholly reconciled to the fact that the South had lost the Civil War — which, Johnny said, she often pronounced WAW-uh.

Aleta’s father, Sam, was from Georgia. The youngest in the family, Sam had been too young to fight in the war. His next oldest brother was too young, too. But the five oldest Garrison boys were old enough. In a memoir that Johnny’s grandmother dictated into a tape recorder in 1979, she said the five of them went off to fight for the South, “never to return.”

Wrote Johnny, of Silver Spring: “That’s a precise quote from my grandmother.”

Never to return. But Johnny also has a copy of a letter Sam wrote in 1923 to his two children, including Johnny’s grandmother Aleta. In it, Sam mentions that after fighting for the Confederacy, four of his five brothers did return to Georgia, where they lived out their lives.

And the one who was “never to return?” He resettled in Minnesota.

From one civil war to another: Roger Feeley is descended from an Englishman named Francis Hacker. That was not a name you’d want to utter around London in 1600. Col. Francis Hacker was in Oliver Cromwell’s inner circle and was among the men who signed the death warrant for Charles I.

“When Cromwell died, Charles II returned from exile and Hacker was drawn and quartered,” wrote Roger, of Falls Church. “Hacker’s family hopped the first ship to the colonies.”

Except, Roger wrote: “Right name, wrong Hacker.”

Diane Maddex’s mother liked to tell people that her own mother, born Myrtle McCarroll in 1886 in Topeka, Kan., was almost adopted by Mark Twain.

“In researching our family history, I solved this intriguing mystery,” wrote Diane, who lives outside of Tucson.

It’s true that Myrtle had a complicated childhood. Her mother had taken off for the bright lights of Los Angeles, leaving behind three daughters. And there was a Mr. Clemens in Topeka around that time.

“But he was Gaspar Christopher Clemens, a crusading lawyer who styled himself as a humorist and a writer in the vein of his doppelgänger,” Diane wrote. “If anyone had attempted to do the good deed of adopting a young girl in Topeka in the 1890s, it is a safe bet that it was G.C. rather than Samuel Langhorne Clemens.”

Growing up, the story Kathy Riley always heard about her grandfather Kline Ober was that after World War I he was personally discharged from the Army by Gen. John “Black Jack” Pershing. The tale was that his wife, Kathryn, was so angry that he’d been stuck in France after the war processing other soldiers as they went home, she sent a strongly worded letter to the general.

Last year, Kathy, of Marstons Mills, Mass., found her grandfather's discharge papers. And? “No personal discharge,” she wrote.

Matt McDonell’s great grandfather, Chief Gunners Mate Joseph Hauser, was a legendary family figure, the subject of many stories, including one that as a Navy sailor he had deserted, shot an officer, been court-martialed — and was acquitted.

“Even my grandmother’s best friend told me that story in 2007 after my grandmother’s death,” wrote Matt, of Oakland, Calif.

Matt got a copy of his great-grandfather’s court-martial proceedings from the Navy. It turned out that Hauser did not shoot an officer but had been busted for a pretty egregious offense known as “missing movement.” That’s when a sailor or marine doesn’t get back to his ship on time, and it sails off without him.

Hauser had been selected by a coxswain to help get other sailors to a ship. After landing on shore, Hauser asked the coxswain if he could use the “head” — a.k.a. the bathroom — because he’d been stricken by what is identified in the trial as “Montezuma’s revenge.” While he was in the bathroom, the boat left.

Matt wrote: “As I tell people, he missed a ‘movement’ because he had a movement.”

Despite the court-martial, Hauser spent 32 years in the Navy; though, Matt said, “It took him 12 years to get a Good Conduct Medal.”

