Man fatally shot in Laurel area, police say

Investigation is ongoing in shooting that occurred early Friday morning

July 24, 2023 at 12:23 p.m. EDT
A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in the Laurel area early Friday, Prince George’s County police said.

Police identified him Monday as Cameron Smith of Laurel.

Officers responded at about 1:10 a.m. to the 13300 block of Edinburgh Lane and found Smith outside with a gunshot wound, police said. Smith died at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

