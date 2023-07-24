Man fatally shot in Laurel area, police say

(iStock) Listen0 minGift ArticleShareA 21-year-old man was fatally shot in the Laurel area early Friday, Prince George’s County police said.Police identified him Monday as Cameron Smith of Laurel.Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.ArrowRightOfficers responded at about 1:10 a.m. to the 13300 block of Edinburgh Lane and found Smith outside with a gunshot wound, police said. Smith died at the scene.An investigation is ongoing.Gift this articleGift ArticleLoading...