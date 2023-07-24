Hyundai offers free anti-theft upgrades in D.C.

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Hyundai Motor Co. is opening a drive-through clinic in D.C. offering owners of certain models free anti-theft software upgrades to curtail a wave of thefts inspired by social media reports showing how to hot-wire the cars with a USB phone charger cord. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 27-31 at Lot 8 at the old RFK stadium, 2400 Independence Avenue SE. Officials who announced the initiative on Monday said the upgrades are expected to take less than an hour to install.

While a statement from D.C. government says the clinic is for District residents, a Hyundai spokesman said anyone who owns or leases a Hyundai that fits the criteria will be not turned away, no matter where they live. No appointment is necessary.

The program is being offered through a partnership with the D.C. government.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) told reporters at Monday’s announcement that police are focused on “pushing down violent crime.” But, the mayor said, “stealing people’s property is also something we’re going to fight to defeat in our city.” She said that having a car stolen is “stressful, frustrating, maddening and costly.”

Auto theft in D.C. has spiked 117 percent this year, compared to this time in 2022, according to police statistics. So far this year, 4,048 vehicles have been stolen in the District. Acting D.C. police chief Pamela A. Smith said about 1,400 of those were Hyundais.

“Some of those are being used by individuals to commit other crimes,” Smith said. Auto thefts have risen in other cities as well. In Prince George’s County in Maryland, police have said thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles accounted for nearly one-sixth of all thefts in 2022.

Videos on social media showed people how to take apart steering columns that exposed a nob that could be turned using a USB cable, igniting the ignition.

Hyundai officials said the software upgrade makes it so locking the vehicle with a key FOB will set an alarm and activate an “ignition kill” feature so it cannot be started without the key.

A Hyundai spokesman said that D.C. is the first location for the rollout of the drive-through clinic and that plans are to replicate it elsewhere if successful.

Police officials credited the organization of the event to Lt. Megan Mulrooney, who they said thought of the idea while earlier distributing steering wheel locks to drivers of Hyundais and Kias, another company whose vehicles are impacted by thefts. Wheel locks are still available at D.C. police stations for 2011-2021 Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

James Bell, head of corporate communications for Kia America, said that company also held a software upgrade program for its vehicles at some D.C.-area dealerships. He said that if Hyundai’s drive-through clinic at RFK is successful, Kia may follow suit.

The Hyundai vehicles eligible for the upgrade are: 2018-2022 Accent; 2011-2022 Elantra; 2013-2020 Elantra GT; 2013-2014 Genesis Coupe; 2018-2022 Kona; 2020-2021 Palisade; 2013-2022 Santa Fe; 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport; 2019 Santa Fe XL; 2011-2019 Sonata; 2011-2022 Tucson; 2012-2017 and 2019-2021 Veloster; and the 2020-2021 Venue.

