Identities released after Montgomery County police fatally shoot 19-year old

Prosecutors identified Franklin Castro Ordonez of Gaithersburg as the person police shot after officers were called for the report of multiple stabbings at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a statement released Monday. The officer who fired was identified in the statement as Officer Justin Lee, who has worked for the department for a year and a half.

Police officials said the man who was shot was suspected of stabbing four people in at least two scenes in and around an Aspen Hill shopping center in the 12200 block of Veirs Mill Road. One of the victims was stabbed near a thrift store, two were stabbed at a yard sale on Colie Drive behind the shopping plaza and the fourth victim was found nearby.