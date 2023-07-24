Identities released after Montgomery County police fatally shoot 19-year old

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office identified a Montgomery County police officer and the 19-year-old man he fatally shot during a confrontation Saturday in the Aspen Hill area.
Police officials said the man who was shot was suspected of stabbing four people in at least two scenes in and around an Aspen Hill shopping center in the 12200 block of Veirs Mill Road. One of the victims was stabbed near a thrift store, two were stabbed at a yard sale on Colie Drive behind the shopping plaza and the fourth victim was found nearby.
Witnesses gave police information as they searched for the assailant, police said over the weekend. During the search a man armed with a butcher knife appeared in front of a police cruiser. An officer fired multiple rounds at the man with the knife and wounded him, officials said in their account.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.