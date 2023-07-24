The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Identities released after Montgomery County police fatally shoot 19-year old

Montgomery County police officer Justin Lee shot Franklin Castro Ordonez after authorities received reports of stabbings in the Aspen Hill area

July 24, 2023 at 5:29 p.m. EDT
The Maryland Attorney General’s Office identified a Montgomery County police officer and the 19-year-old man he fatally shot during a confrontation Saturday in the Aspen Hill area.

Prosecutors identified Franklin Castro Ordonez of Gaithersburg as the person police shot after officers were called for the report of multiple stabbings at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a statement released Monday. The officer who fired was identified in the statement as Officer Justin Lee, who has worked for the department for a year and a half.

Police officials said the man who was shot was suspected of stabbing four people in at least two scenes in and around an Aspen Hill shopping center in the 12200 block of Veirs Mill Road. One of the victims was stabbed near a thrift store, two were stabbed at a yard sale on Colie Drive behind the shopping plaza and the fourth victim was found nearby.

Witnesses gave police information as they searched for the assailant, police said over the weekend. During the search a man armed with a butcher knife appeared in front of a police cruiser. An officer fired multiple rounds at the man with the knife and wounded him, officials said in their account.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

