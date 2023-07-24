Man was fatally stabbed over missing $10, charging docs say

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal stabbing inside of a Seat Pleasant restaurant that stemmed from his girlfriend losing money inside of the store, according to Prince George’s County police and charging documents. Police are still searching for the woman, who allegedly committed the stabbing.

Jesse Culley, of Capitol Heights, is charged with accessory after the fact in the killing of 62-year-old Mervyn Daniel, of Capitol Heights. He is in custody at the Department of Corrections, police said. Raykia Poston, 21, also of Capitol Heights, has been charged with first-degree murder and related counts. Police have a warrant for her arrest.

Culley, Poston and Daniel lived in the same residence, according to police.

On the afternoon of July 8, Prince George’s County and Seat Pleasant police officers found Daniel unresponsive with a stab wound inside the rear bathroom of the restaurant in the 5900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, according to police and charging documents. He died at a hospital.

According to the charging documents, the incident happened at Keith and Sons Soul Food Cafe in Seat Pleasant.

Police said in charging documents that according to witnesses, Daniel “became engaged in a verbal altercation” with Poston and Culley shortly before the killing. Employees at the restaurant had to separate them, causing Poston and Culley to leave. Poston was seen going across the street to an AutoZone, according to the charging documents.

Poston then came back to the restaurant a short time later “claiming to be looking for ten dollars that she had lost,” police said in the charging documents. She “began to yell throughout the Café, ‘I will kill everybody in this store.’”

According to the charging documents, Poston started arguing with Daniel who was in the kitchen area of the restaurant. At the same time, Culley entered “from a rear door, with an object in his hand,” believed to be “a piece of wood.”

Police said in the documents Poston “retrieved a bread knife from off the counter” and stabbed Daniel. Culley then grabbed Poston and “helped her escape” through a back door. Daniel left through the same door but returned back through the front door and “stumbled to the bathroom,” according to the charging documents.

Police found a bloody knife and cellphone hidden on a shelf in the kitchen. A broken metal pole was also found near the rear entrance of the restaurant, the charging documents said.

Surveillance footage shows the couple leaving through the rear entrance toward Culley’s van, police said in the charging documents.

An attorney listed in online court records for Culley did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Relatives of Poston’s could not be reached Monday afternoon.

Keith and Sons Soul Food Cafe did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

